Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since October 2021

By City News Service
By City News Service
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County continued to fall today, dropping 2.1 cents to $4.452. The average price is now the lowest it’s been since October 2021.

The average price dropped 72 times in 76 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $2.042, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.6 cents less than one week ago, 86.4 cents lower than one month ago and 22.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped to its lowest amount since July 27, 2021, decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.323, 16.3 cents less than one week ago, 88.3 cents lower than one month ago and 32.1 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price has fallen 73 times in 76 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, decreasing $2.034.

“Even with the expected increase in demand for fuel heading into the Christmas holiday, we are still seeing crude oil prices move lower and ample fuel inventories in the market, which has put downward pressure on the pump prices,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped for the 41st consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $3.123, 12.2 cents less than one week ago, 54.8 cents lower than one month ago and 18.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 68.2 cents over the past 41 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday. It is $1.893 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

