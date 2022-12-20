Read full article on original website
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The judge rejected her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson says in a Saturday decision that there was no clear or convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was the first major action taken by the controversial Office of Election Crimes and Security. A Broward County judge this week tossed the case on the grounds that the Office of Statewide Prosecution does not have jurisdiction to prosecute since the office can only prosecute crimes that occurred in two or more counties. Two other cases were dismissed on similar grounds.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida’s central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the frigid temperature, the 14th annual Christmas Eve Surfing Santas festival was held Saturday morning at Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California in the hopes of collecting real payments. Santa Cruz police say the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night and he included a QR code linking to a website to pay a fine. Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines. Police took the man into custody Thursday on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.
