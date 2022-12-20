Sporty Spice is spilling stories about the origins of 'Girl Power' and the Spice Girls: Listen now

Nobody does girl power quite like ‘90s girl group the Spice Girls and band member, Melanie Chisholm (AKA Sporty Spice) is sharing how the message came to be the band’s #1 mantra.

LISTEN NOW : Sporty Spice talks girl power on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown

Recently appearing on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast, the Spice Girl explained the girl power message came naturally after the group was exposed to extra challenges in the music industry due to being females.

“In the very beginning, we wanted to be girl band, we wanted to make music, we wanted to have fun, we wanted to travel the world, sign the autographs, so the red carpet — all the things. We had no intention of having this big message we wanted to put out there,” she shared.

“Quite quickly, when we started getting into the industry, we were meeting lots of people at labels, lots of people in the media who kept telling us, ‘Girl bands don’t sell. Young girls want to buy records made by boys.’”

The stats lit a fire for the 5-member group which ultimately made girl power their driving force.

“This was the fire we needed in our belly,” Mel C shared. “Quite quickly we were like, ‘You know what, we have to be a girl band for girls. We need to change things, we’re not having this. And that’s where the girls power message first came from.”

Hear more about the Spice Girls journey to stardom, where they are now and more by tuning in to the special episode of the Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast above.

