SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — At HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, colleagues and volunteers celebrate Christmas for our pediatric patients and their families. Christmas carols are sung by music therapists, interactive holiday games were available to all, windows and nurses’ stations were strung with decorations, festive gear was worn each shift, and even Santa Claus visited, patients and are making the best of Christmas at the hospital for our patients.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO