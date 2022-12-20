ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Decatur buses will operate on 'snow routes' Friday

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People who ride Decatur Public Transit, DPT, buses may have to make alternative plans for getting around depending on what bus they usually ride because the transit will be operating on its snow routes schedule. Starting at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the fixed-route...
DECATUR, IL
Amtrak cancels rides amid snowstorm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — No way home. That's the reality for some central Illinois residents with Amtrak canceling trips because of the snowstorm Thursday. Amtrak has canceled some trips heading from Champaign or Springfield to be sure no one gets in harm's way. Amtrak spokesperson Marc Migliari said the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
June Dallas Peden-Stade funeral details

AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn has passed away after her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. June's family posted on Facebook that she passed away in her mom and dad's arms on Thursday night. Her visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December...
AUBURN, IL
Christmas celebrated at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — At HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital, colleagues and volunteers celebrate Christmas for our pediatric patients and their families. Christmas carols are sung by music therapists, interactive holiday games were available to all, windows and nurses’ stations were strung with decorations, festive gear was worn each shift, and even Santa Claus visited, patients and are making the best of Christmas at the hospital for our patients.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
3-year-old Auburn girl passes away

AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn has passed away after her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. June's family posted on Facebook that she passed away in her mom and dad's arms on Thursday night. June was able to have her Make-A-Wish before she passed. On December...
AUBURN, IL

