HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts high school student recognized for saving woman’s life at Wendy’s
When a Massachusetts high school student walked into a Wendy’s for a Biggie Bag last summer, he didn’t expect he’d wind up with a citation for saving a life, but that’s exactly what happened. According to Superintendent David DiBarri, Northeast Metro Tech senior Sebastian Cadavid was...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
millburysutton.com
Local to be featured in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at The Hanover Theatre
WORCESTER — The cherished family holiday tradition returns to Worcester. Generously sponsored by Assumption University, “A Christmas Carol” will take The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts’ stage through Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale now. Millbury-Sutton native Eva Ferreira will be featured...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
Families displaced just days before Christmas after blaze tears through Everett home
EVERETT, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in Everett overnight, forcing two families out into the cold just days before Christmas. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Vine Street found thick smoke billowing out of a multi-story home. Video from the scene showed crews...
Lowell Gives Christmas Back To Family Who Lost Everything In Cat-Related Fire
Even Christmas presents were not safe from a blaze that likely started when a Lowell family cat knocked over a Christmas tree, sending the tree into the fireplace and the home up in flames.Desirea Jackman was at their home in Lowell with 3-year-old daughter Nevia when the fire broke out on Wednesda…
'Brave' Hawaiian 4-Year-Old Boy Asks Santa For Brain Surgery In Boston
Boston may be swirling with bad weather, but a Hawaiian family is raising money to swap the tropics for snow to get their child the best quality healthcare. Four-year-old Jack was thought to have flu-like symptoms until an ER trip on Thursday, Dec. 15 sent him to a larger hospital in Kauai tha…
amherstindy.org
Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting
Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
homenewshere.com
Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
One dead, two critically hurt after fire in Boston
BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a fire early Christmas Eve morning in Roxbury. Boston Fire officials told Boston 25 News firefighters were called to a three-story brownstone on Warren St. around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, flames were...
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 3 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
whdh.com
‘It felt like a bomb’: Huge tree topples onto home in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Beverly is thankful that they weren’t seriously injured for the holidays when a huge tree toppled over in high winds and came crashing down on their home, punching a hole in the roof over a bed. “It felt like a bomb, just...
