ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag

FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
FITCHBURG, MA
millburysutton.com

Local to be featured in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at The Hanover Theatre

WORCESTER — The cherished family holiday tradition returns to Worcester. Generously sponsored by Assumption University, “A Christmas Carol” will take The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts’ stage through Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets are on sale now. Millbury-Sutton native Eva Ferreira will be featured...
WORCESTER, MA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston

© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
BOSTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Boston Activists Request Changes To Reparations Eligibility At AHRA Meeting

Report on The Meeting of the African Heritage Reparations Assembly, December 19, 2022. Michele Miller (Chair), Hala Lord, Yvonne Mendez, Alexis Reed, Irv Rhodes, and Amilcar Shabazz. Absent: Debora Bridges. Staff: Jennifer Moyston, Assistant Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Boston Activists Push For Change In Reparations Eligibility. Several people...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Kitchen safety and food permit fines issued

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Thursday, Dec. 15 for its regular meeting. After approval of minutes, the board began discussion about draft tobacco regulations and updates needed in order to incorporate the state law into the local ordinance. Chair Ray Barry stated that Ron Beauregard,...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead, two critically hurt after fire in Boston

BOSTON — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a fire early Christmas Eve morning in Roxbury. Boston Fire officials told Boston 25 News firefighters were called to a three-story brownstone on Warren St. around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, flames were...
BOSTON, MA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 3 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy