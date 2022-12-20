Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly being treated for cancer with Western medicine as he enters what could be his last year at the helm of Russia. Amid a slew of sanctions imposed on Putin, the Kremlin and his regime, the 70-year-old leader is allegedly being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the cancer’s spread, according to Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey. “I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation,” Solovey told Ukrainian media. “He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy which Russia...

32 MINUTES AGO