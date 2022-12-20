ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Putin being kept alive on Western cancer drugs to continue waging war in Ukraine: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly being treated for cancer with Western medicine as he enters what could be his last year at the helm of Russia. Amid a slew of sanctions imposed on Putin, the Kremlin and his regime, the 70-year-old leader is allegedly being kept alive by Western treatments to slow the cancer’s spread, according to Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey. “I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation,” Solovey told Ukrainian media. “He uses the most advanced treatments, [and] target therapy which Russia...
The Hill

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s House

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice PresidentHarris’ Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to urge…
