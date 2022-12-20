Columbus police have released security images showing the most recent pictures of a 24-year-old woman sought in connection with the abduction of 5-month-old twin boys. Police say an around-the-clock search continues for Kason Thomass, a 5-month-old boy taken overnight Tuesday while in the backseat of his mother's car, which was stolen from a Donato's pizza in the Short North area of the city.

