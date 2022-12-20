ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Man Gets Prison for Receiving Stolen Property

On Wednesday, November 9, David McCain, age 56, of State Route 104, Circleville, Ohio, was found guilty of one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, by a jury at the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court. The trial started on Monday, November 7 and lasted for...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
butlerradio.com

Ohio Man Charged With Fentanyl Possession

An Ohio man is in the Butler County Prison following a drug possession charge in the City. State police say they conducted a traffic stop on 40-year-old Zachari Roth of Columbus Monday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. on West Wayne Street. Police say a search of the vehicle found 11 bricks...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WISH-TV

Baby at center of Amber Alert found in car after 2 days; mother arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard El and Shawn Anderson, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, spend Thursday looking for a stolen black 2010 Honda Accord driven by Nalah Jackson. Police believed that 5-month-old Kason Thomass was in the back seat of the car. Investigators say that Jackson stole the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion police ID suspect killed by officer in shootout

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday. Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant. According to […]
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

Three Arrested in Columbus with Three Million in Fentanyl

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant today announced the arrests of three drug traffickers after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. The Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force, formed under the AG’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Amber Alert Update: 5-month-old still missing, new picture of suspect

Columbus police have released security images showing the most recent pictures of a 24-year-old woman sought in connection with the abduction of 5-month-old twin boys. Police say an around-the-clock search continues for Kason Thomass, a 5-month-old boy taken overnight Tuesday while in the backseat of his mother's car, which was stolen from a Donato's pizza in the Short North area of the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism case after truck found shot up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after a truck was found shot up on Tuesday evening along Eygpt Pike. The owner of the vehicle took to social media asking for help in finding the suspect, stating that their vehicle had broken down and was parked at the “power station” on Eygpt Pike near Frankfort Clarksburg Pike.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

