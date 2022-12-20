Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Man convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer in Waupaca protest
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A man who got into a fight with a police officer during an August 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer. Matthew Banta, 25, was placed on probation for three years by Judge Raymond Huber at...
Fox11online.com
Judge hopes to keep murder, decapitation trial start date despite potential delay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly killing a man and decapitating him is expected to begin Jan. 6, but a report from a defense-hired psychiatrist won’t be done by then -- possibly putting the March 6 trial date in jeopardy.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn causes treacherous driving conditions
(WLUK) -- Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads, as Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to wreck havoc on holiday travel. In Winnebago County, officials are telling drivers to stay off of I-41 in Oshkosh due to whiteout conditions. Below is a video of whiteout conditions on I-41 in...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Christmas could be among its coldest ever
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - With a projected high temperature Sunday of 8 degrees, it could land in the top ten list of coldest Christmas Days recorded in Green Bay. According to the National Weather Service, the record low for Dec. 25 in the city is -4, set in 1933 and 1983.
Fox11online.com
Door County moves into 'high' category for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Door is among four Wisconsin counties that have moved into the "high" category for COVID-19 activity heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone wear a face covering in public indoor locations when it lists a county as "high." Brown, Kewaunee,...
Fox11online.com
De Pere metal treatment building reports no damage after morning oil fire
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Omega Metal Treating in De Pere is reporting no fire damage after an oil fire Friday morning. The De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District were dispatched to the Commerce Drive building for a report of an oil fire from a furnace around 11 a.m. Friday.
Fox11online.com
After months of back and forth, international fireworks convention moves to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After months of uncertainty, an international fireworks convention is moving forward with its backup plan. The Pyrotechnics Guild International had been hoping to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway in Buchanan for its convention in August. But after residents pushed back against bringing the convention back for the fourth time because of the noise, PGI is pivoting and heading to Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin is 'merry and bright' ahead of holiday weekend
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin will certainly be having a white Christmas this year. Decorations and light displays throughout the area are completing the holiday scene. Homes throughout the area are decked out with lights, inflatables and more. In Berlin, Debbie and Neal are hoping Santa will take note of their...
Fox11online.com
Not your average snowplow: Appleton Airport crews hard at work clearing runways
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Crews at Appleton International Airport are hard at work keeping the runways clear for holiday travelers during Winter Storm Brooklyn. The snowplows that keep the runways clear aren't quite the same as the ones we see on the streets. Oshkosh Corp. makes the runway plows, which...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK (WLUK) -- Families in Bear Creek woke up Thursday morning to nearly four inches of snow thanks to Winter Storm Brooklyn. While some may not enjoy the work that comes with the snow, Melissa Schumacher said her son was itching to get outside and start the snowblower. And...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn leads to board full of flight cancellations at Appleton airport
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- The Appleton International Airport is usually bustling the day before Christmas Eve, but cancellations from Winter Storm Brooklyn left it more of a ghost town this year. "Those really started to build," Airport Public Information Officer Jesse Funk said. "Now we have aircraft out of position, so...
Fox11online.com
Blowing snow, cold temperatures from Winter Storm Brooklyn impact rural cleanup
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to move through Northeast Wisconsin, the main concerns now are strong winds and cold temperatures. Blowing snow can lead to many problems, especially in rural areas. Winter Storm Brooklyn's powerful winds could be heard and felt in the village of Black...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Triangle Hill opens for tubing Monday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular Green Bay snow tubing hill will open next week, just in time for winter recess. Triangle Hill will open for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. It's also the grand opening of the new...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: West De Pere tops De Pere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action, West De Pere beat De Pere. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Water main break floods Winneconne roads
WINNECONNE (WLUK) – The village of Winneconne responded to multiple water main breaks Friday. One flooded N. 8th Avenue, near Riverview Drive, Friday morning. About a block-long section of the road was closed, as crews worked to repair the main. A second break was on Meadow Lane, near S....
Fox11online.com
Neenah school board approves amendment for Shattuck Middle School property offer
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Joint School District Board of Education approved an amendment to a previously accepted purchase offer for the Shattuck Middle School property. The amendment extends the contingencies with a new deadline of January 31, 2023, including an option to extend the contingencies for an additional 90 days.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh to start 2023 with a lineup of laughter
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh is looking to start the new year with a lineup of laughter. The Grand Oshkosh has three comedians set to perform in the beginning of the new year, including two Wisconsin-born comedians. It all starts with John McGivern on Jan. 14. McGivern may be best known...
Fox11online.com
Door County Granary to receive $3.3 million in federal budget bill
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Included in the federal spending bill the Senate passed on Thursday is funding for a Sturgeon Bay project that FOX 11 has been following for several years. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office pushed for $3.3 million to help make the Door County Granary a reality.
Fox11online.com
EPIC Event center announces new 'Music in the Mezz' concert series
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new concert series is giving the community an intimate way to listen to local and regional musicians. The EPIC Event Center is launching its Music in the Mezz series. “We wanted to provide local and regional musicians as well as our guests with a unique and...
Comments / 0