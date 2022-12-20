Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
IDAHO (KIFI) – Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. Lots of arctic air came into the region to make temperatures about 20 to 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Wind chill temperatures were as low as below 30 for both Pocatello and...
kidnewsradio.com
My Artrepreneur Program comes to Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The nationally recognized My Artrepreneur Program, an art-centered business course designed to help artists build a sustainable life in the arts, is coming to eastern Idaho. Registration is now open for the 2023 course to be held in Pocatello, in partnership with the Pocatello Art...
