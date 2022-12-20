ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?

Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note

This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You’ll Love ‘A Latte’

Personally, whenever I visit a coffee shop I feel like I'm in a scene out of Gilmore Girls and acting out my inner Loreli Gilmore. I digress. Of course, the HV is home to your chain locations like Starbucks and Dunkin and yes, we know Stewart's Coffee is some of the best in New York State. But what about those small local businesses that are family-run and operated by your neighbors in town?
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop

Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State

The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
State Of Emergency For New York State

A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
