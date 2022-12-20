Read full article on original website
Related
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
What Does New York State Legally Consider as Being Married?
Have you dreamed of being married to someone? Can you legally be married to someone without having the marriage license and having the ceremony take place? Does New York State have laws regarding marriage that other states have?. What about the couple that was always referred to as married, but...
Offcials in New York State Pass Around Old Fruitcake For Christmas
A fruitcake is a cake made with candied or dried fruit, nuts, and spices, and sometimes soaked in spirits. While popular in some parts of the world, the cake is reviled by others. Oddly enough, fruitcake has become a gift of tradition in one New York state county for 30 years. However, sources say this fruitcake is "long past its expiration date."
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
Is it Legal in New York to Shoot Rubber Bands at Your Co-Workers?
You happen to find yourself in-between activities in the workplace and you are looking for something to keep yourself occupied in those 'downtime' moments, do you find yourself reaching for a rubber band? Your unknowing co-worker suddenly in the path of a projectile known commonly as a rubber band?. Ok,...
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
How To Find Out if Someone Has Died in Your House in New York
If you’ve ever been house hunting (or just walked into an open house because you were feeling nosey), then you’ve probably found yourself wondering as you wandered if anything scandalous happened within the four walls, right?. Did you know that in the state of New York, if a...
10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You’ll Love ‘A Latte’
Personally, whenever I visit a coffee shop I feel like I'm in a scene out of Gilmore Girls and acting out my inner Loreli Gilmore. I digress. Of course, the HV is home to your chain locations like Starbucks and Dunkin and yes, we know Stewart's Coffee is some of the best in New York State. But what about those small local businesses that are family-run and operated by your neighbors in town?
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State
The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
State Of Emergency For New York State
A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1