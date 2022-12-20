Read full article on original website
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
KDRV
Police departments join forces for safety patrols incoming Christmas weekend
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Oregon State Police, and Medford Police had a joint safety saturation patrol. Officers patrolled near Crater Lake highway in White City, Big X area in Medford, and the expressway. The patrol took place from 12 pm until 4 pm. The sergeant with...
KDRV
Siskyou County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with dementia
YREKA, Calif. – Right now, police are looking for a 92-year-old man who is missing from Yreka, and they’re asking for the public’s help. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alberto Mena from Yreka. He suffers from dementia. Police say that he was last...
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
mybasin.com
DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SHOOTING IN CENTRAL POINT
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night around 11:22 p.m. near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point. There is no one in custody at this time but all parties are cooperating with the investigation. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is recovering. JCSO CID detectives’ investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office. There is no further information available at this time.
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
Fatal crash at Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Road claims life of White City man
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
hereisoregon.com
This elaborate front yard railroad in Southern Oregon is Santa’s favorite train stop
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Just a stone’s throw from the nearby rail line, along Highway 99 at the end of Beall Lane, an unlikely train stop sits nestled inside a front yard on the southerly end of Brandon Street. Just beyond a railroad marker, flanked by Santa and...
KDRV
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
KDRV
Salvation Army red kettle donations down $25,000 compared to last year in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- Red kettle donations are down this year in Jackson County according to the Salvation Army. But they're not just down, they're significantly under where they usually should be. After speaking with the Jackson County Salvation Army on Friday, NewsWatch 12 learned that red kettle donations are down more...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/22 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Foster Kids Toy Drive, Greystone Court Holiday Food Drive for ACCESS Continues Through Christmas Eve
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Foster Kids Toy Drive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) helped deliver nearly 300 Christmas gifts today to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
KDRV
Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity builds new 4 bedroom home for Almeda survivors
MEDFORD & PHOENIX Ore. -- The Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity has built a new home for a family of seven that survived the devastation left by the Almeda fire. The fire destroyed about 2,428 acres and took three people's lives on September 8, 2020. The home is built between...
KTVL
Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours
A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
KTVL
Rogue Valley Apartments management plans to euthanize the stray cats at the complex
WHITE CITY — An apartment complex management company has told tenants that the undomesticated cats on their property will be euthanized on December 19. “Which is why the plea on Facebook that started this is to say is there anybody out there who can foster, take kittens, take the barn cats so at least they're safe,” said Wendy Diamond, a community advocate.
KTVL
Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
