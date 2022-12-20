ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

KTVL

Man found dead in Bear Creek

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts

SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
SELMA, OR
kezi.com

Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.

WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
WINSTON, OR
mybasin.com

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SHOOTING IN CENTRAL POINT

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night around 11:22 p.m. near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point. There is no one in custody at this time but all parties are cooperating with the investigation. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital and is recovering. JCSO CID detectives’ investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office. There is no further information available at this time.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

Winston Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from WPD said officers responded to the incident involving a man and a woman. 22-year old Sage Covely allegedly punched the victim while she was holding an infant. A small amount of fentanyl was allegedly found during the investigation.
WINSTON, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/22 – Jackson County Sheriff’s Foster Kids Toy Drive, Greystone Court Holiday Food Drive for ACCESS Continues Through Christmas Eve

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Foster Kids Toy Drive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) helped deliver nearly 300 Christmas gifts today to the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
KTVL

Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours

A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rogue Valley Apartments management plans to euthanize the stray cats at the complex

WHITE CITY — An apartment complex management company has told tenants that the undomesticated cats on their property will be euthanized on December 19. “Which is why the plea on Facebook that started this is to say is there anybody out there who can foster, take kittens, take the barn cats so at least they're safe,” said Wendy Diamond, a community advocate.
WHITE CITY, OR
KTVL

Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

