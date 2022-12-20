Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
KTBS
Arceneaux team gives vote of confidence to Water & Sewerage Director
SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the city of Shreveport braces for more broken water pipes from a deep freeze, the incoming administration is voicing hope that the director of the department that's going to have to handle those problems stays on. Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux and his interim Chief Administrative Officer, Tom...
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Chooses Key Team Members
Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has named 3 key members to his team as he prepares to take over at city hall on December 31st. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his interim Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in several administrations and has been through 6 transitions. He says some of them went really well and some of them did not go all that well. He says " this one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one." Dark adds "you only get so many days to be Mayor. The whole idea was not to waste the first 100 days waiting for the next person to show up." Dark says he's been retired for 14 years and he is not really interested in taking this on permanently. But he did says "you never say never."
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
KTBS
Shreveport businesses urged to check pipes
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage is asking business owners to take a moment this Christmas Eve to check for burst pipes and burst backflow preventers. Pipes at many businesses are located indoors and with businesses closed for the holidays they could be leaking and no one has noticed.
ktalnews.com
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
ktalnews.com
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
ktalnews.com
Caddo students rewarded by district attorney for improved attendance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elementary students in Caddo Parish were gifted with brand new bicycles by the Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart, Sr., and the staff of the DA’s office for improved attendance. This marks the seventh year that the DA’s office held the bike giveaway....
ktalnews.com
Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea
Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
KTBS
System-wide boil advisory issued in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a system-wide boil advisory, effective immediately. This advisory impacts all customers of the City of Shreveport water system. Due to the hard freeze, there are some water main breaks and a substantial number of private service line blowouts across...
KTBS
Demolition begins at charred ruins of former Humpfree's
SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up. That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
KTBS
Retiring KTBS 3 anchor Gerry May honored for Hometown Patriot segments
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Gerry May, whose last day on the air will be Friday, has another honor to add to his list of credits. On Wednesday, Rusty Wilkinson and Steve Zimmerman with the sons of the American Legion Post on Cross Lake visited the station and presented Gerry with a certificate of appreciation for honoring veterans through his Hometown Patriot segment.
KTBS
Horseshoe Casino & Hotel gets new general manager
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Whitney Willingham has been named senior vice president and general manager at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana. Willingham has experience of finance and operational knowledge in gaming and hospitality after holding multiple finance leadership roles with Caesars Entertainment. Willingham graduated from Louisiana State University in Shreveport with an Accounting degree and received her CPA certification while working for many years in public accounting at a local firm in Shreveport. Having joined the Horseshoe Bossier team in 2014 as finance controller, with no prior experience in gaming, Willingham quickly learned the industry and was promoted to Director of Finance in 2017.
KSLA
Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 24, several residents began to complain about issues with their water. Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage began investigating the source of a water leak in the Southeast pressure zone, which was causing low water pressure for some residents and no water for others. Shortly after, the Department issued a boil advisory after several main and residential waterlines blew out.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued in Coushatta
COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
KTBS
Members of top secret Gulf War mission honored at Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La -- it was the mission that opened the Gulf War after Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. In January 1991, 7 B-52 bombers from Barksdale Air Force Base, armed with cruise missiles, flew halfway around the world without stopping, launching their payload at Iraqi targets. The mission was a success that led to a rout of Iraqi troops, pushing them out from their occupation of Kuwait. The mission was known as Secret Squirrel. Friday, the pilots who flew that operation were honored at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
