Catching a break in the music biz isn’t easily done without a helping hand (or two). And that’s precisely what cultural creative agency Young Hero is hoping to serve as. The agency is working with budding artists and creators pro bono to provide access and opportunities to collaborate on client work, such as using songs in campaigns or using a photographer on shoots. In a way, Young Hero is almost serving as the agency representative for these creatives, including rapper Safa Gaw and singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger, helping them with branding, providing resources and offering advice around their work. For artists, it also takes it a step further and finds opportunities to bring them onto stages, for example, giving 30 artists performance slots during a SXSW showcase.

2 DAYS AGO