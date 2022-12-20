Read full article on original website
Dodgers Reliever Shares Initial Reaction to Joining LA
Since his trade to the Dodgers, Vesia has shown growth and consistency.
Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front, While Bucks Without a Star for Christmas Matchup
Sunday's Christmas showdown, a playoff rematch between the Celtics and Bucks, will resemble that series in at least one way. In that postseason matchup, which went the distance, ending with Grant Williams registering a career-high 27 points in Game 7, knocking down seven threes to propel Boston to ...
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers to 8th straight victory
Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 64 points as the 76ers beat the Knicks 119-112 for their eight straight victory.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t playing well, and worse than that, Joel Embiid thought he was playing soft. He and James Harden have the Sixers on too good a roll to stay down too long. “We just know how to play. We just know what...
