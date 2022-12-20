ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Second half storm from Bears too much for Wolves

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIQi_0jp1NJz900

HICKORY, N.C. — A huge second half storm from the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears was too much as the Newberry College men’s basketball team (7-4, 1-2 SAC) could not respond, falling 84-61.

Sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) led the Wolves with 14 points, along with collecting 11 rebounds. Sophomore Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) had 11 points, with having three-pointers, followed by junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) with 10.

The two teams had a back-and-forth battle at the start of the game before the Bears took a lead just a few minutes in as it grew to an 11 point halfway through the first half. Stremlow had a layup shot in the paint to help cut into the deficit and get to within five after a three pointer from Devario Sheppard with 8:31 left. The Bears kept going growing their lead back up to 11, but once again the Wolves cut right back into it, with Stremlow knocking down a three-pointer as time expired to go into the half, down 37-32.

Downs hit two free-throws to start the second half to get within three to start. After a three pointer from the bears, the Wolves responded with back-to-back threes from Joseph and Robinson to tie the game at 40 just minutes in. That was the last time the game would be tied as the Bears created a huge momentum swing to completely run away with the game, giving the Wolves no opportunity to get back in the game, winning 84-61.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newberry Observer

Time for Grinding of the Greens

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District and Keep Newberry County Beautiful are bringing back the Grinding of the Greens event, giving residents a way to recycle their Christmas trees. Both agencies have been holding the Grinding of the Greens since 2015 and it is open to...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry College celebrates fall 2022 graduates

NEWBERRY — On a festive stage flanked by poinsettias and Chrismon trees, Newberry College honored 77 graduates Friday, Dec. 9, in its fall commencement exercises. The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. in Wiles Chapel. The fall class included 75 undergraduate and two graduate degree candidates. They represented seven...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

New Little Free Pantry at Dr. Julian E. Grant Park

NEWBERRY — There is a new Little Free Pantry in the City of Newberry thanks to multiple community partners working together to ensure its placement. The new Little Free Pantry is located in Dr. Julian E. Grant Park (1719 Vincent Street, Newberry) and is the second one in the City of Newberry, the first being located at Summer Memorial Lutheran Church. The placement of the pantries was spearheaded by the Newberry County Young Professionals.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Stay safe this holiday season

The Newberry Police Department wishes you and yours a happy and safe holiday season! Here at the department, we’re gearing up to keep everyone safe. It takes a village and we’re here to help!. The holidays are a great opportunity to enjoy family and friends. If you’ll be...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Gingerbread winners announced

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry announced their winners of the “A Very Berry Christmas: Gingerbread Competition” over the weekend and with two entries in the Newberry Village competition and two in the Kids Village competition, everyone walked away a winner. For the Kids Village, there was...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed, one injured in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry partners for Arbor Day ceremonies

NEWBERRY – Mayor Foster Senn and City of Newberry staff visited Boundary Street Elementary and the Newberry Fire Department on Friday for their annual Arbor Day tree planting. Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season. Climate determines when this is in any given area and South Carolina’s...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NCSD recognizes achievements

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Adult Education was in the spotlight during the Monday, Dec. 12, Newberry County School Board meeting as they were recognized for recent awards. “We are honored to recognize several successes of our adult education program. These awards were presented by the South Carolina Department...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Christmas Parade rides through

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Jaycees Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, and although it was raining, the crowd came to celebrate the season. The following are the winners of this year’s parade:. • Best Car – 2023 Miss Teen All Star. • Best Walking Group – DC...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Celebrating Wells Japanese Garden renovations

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry, along with the community, and members of the Wells family, celebrated the recent upgrades to Wells Japanese Garden on Friday, December 2. “Among the things we celebrate today are the Wells family, the cultural significance of the park, the great effort that went into this renovation and the beauty of the park,” Mayor Foster Senn said.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Rotary holds annual children’s Christmas party

NEWBERRY — For the 62nd consecutive year, the Rotary Club of Newberry hosted a Christmas party for children from the YMCA, Boy’s Farm and Thornwell Children’s Home on Friday, December 9, at the Central United Methodist Church. “This is the 62nd year for the Rotary Children’s Christmas...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Town of Prosperity lights tree

The Town of Prosperity kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2, with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Niariel Wright helped begin the holiday season in Prosperity by lighting the tree during the Tree lighting Ceremony.
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry College piano competition open for entries

NEWBERRY — The W. Darr Wise Piano Competition, Newberry College’s biennial event for middle and high school students, is accepting entries. The deadline for registration is Dec. 9, and the competition will take place Feb. 11, 2023, on the college campus. Participants must be students in grades six...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Tuba Christmas returns Dec. 10

NEWBERRY — Tuba Christmas is coming to the Newberry community for the 21st year this December 10. This year’s event will be held in an old location, the Newberry College Alumni Music Center Recital Hall. The performance time will be 3:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy