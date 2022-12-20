Second half storm from Bears too much for Wolves

HICKORY, N.C. — A huge second half storm from the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears was too much as the Newberry College men’s basketball team (7-4, 1-2 SAC) could not respond, falling 84-61.

Sophomore Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) led the Wolves with 14 points, along with collecting 11 rebounds. Sophomore Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) had 11 points, with having three-pointers, followed by junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) with 10.

The two teams had a back-and-forth battle at the start of the game before the Bears took a lead just a few minutes in as it grew to an 11 point halfway through the first half. Stremlow had a layup shot in the paint to help cut into the deficit and get to within five after a three pointer from Devario Sheppard with 8:31 left. The Bears kept going growing their lead back up to 11, but once again the Wolves cut right back into it, with Stremlow knocking down a three-pointer as time expired to go into the half, down 37-32.

Downs hit two free-throws to start the second half to get within three to start. After a three pointer from the bears, the Wolves responded with back-to-back threes from Joseph and Robinson to tie the game at 40 just minutes in. That was the last time the game would be tied as the Bears created a huge momentum swing to completely run away with the game, giving the Wolves no opportunity to get back in the game, winning 84-61.