Americans can only tolerate 4 hours with family: poll

Americans love their families... in small doses.

A survey of 2,000 Americans who are traveling to visit family for the holidays found respondents can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment to themselves.

About 75% of survey respondents say they hit a point where they need time away from the crowd.

The survey, conducted by Motel 6 , also found that people get creative when escaping, with 1-in-4 saying they have hidden in a relative's house to be alone. Another 37% have gone as far as to make an excuse and leave the house altogether.

Of those surveyed, 95% believe it's important to spend the holidays with family, but two in five of those planning to stay with family admit that it can be a stressful experience.

On average, survey respondents are staying with family for 3 1/2 days this holiday season. Two of the top reasons Americans stay with family over the holidays are because it is cheaper and more convenient (47%), but this doesn't equate to comfort. About 30% think they would enjoy the holidays more if their family wasn't all under the same roof. Another 30% say their family would actually get along better if they had some space.

When staying with family, the top concerns are a lack of privacy (22%), family getting on each other's nerves (20%) and drama between family members (20%). That's in addition to feeling like they're imposing (19%) and having the house be too loud or busy (18%).