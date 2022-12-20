ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans can only tolerate 4 hours with family: poll

By Stephanie Raymond
 5 days ago

Americans love their families... in small doses.

A survey of 2,000 Americans who are traveling to visit family for the holidays found respondents can spend an average of three hours and 54 minutes with their family before needing a moment to themselves.

About 75% of survey respondents say they hit a point where they need time away from the crowd.

The survey, conducted by Motel 6 , also found that people get creative when escaping, with 1-in-4 saying they have hidden in a relative's house to be alone. Another 37% have gone as far as to make an excuse and leave the house altogether.

Of those surveyed, 95% believe it's important to spend the holidays with family, but two in five of those planning to stay with family admit that it can be a stressful experience.

On average, survey respondents are staying with family for 3 1/2 days this holiday season. Two of the top reasons Americans stay with family over the holidays are because it is cheaper and more convenient (47%), but this doesn't equate to comfort. About 30% think they would enjoy the holidays more if their family wasn't all under the same roof. Another 30% say their family would actually get along better if they had some space.

When staying with family, the top concerns are a lack of privacy (22%), family getting on each other's nerves (20%) and drama between family members (20%). That's in addition to feeling like they're imposing (19%) and having the house be too loud or busy (18%).

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago volunteers construct tents for the homeless as brutal storm approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For those who don't have a home, the next few days are dangerous and can be deadly.CBS 2's Noel Brennan showed us Wednesday how one organization is taking action now to keep the vulnerable safe."People around here call it 'Tent City,'" said Andy Robledo.Robledo can't turn away from what he sees on the ground. Right beside the Dan Ryan Expressway. "It's on Roosevelt and Des Plaines. I live right down the street. I drove past for almost a year and noticed more and more tents pop up every single day."Tents better suited for summer than the winter storm headed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
SAN DIEGO, CA
