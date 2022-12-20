Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
spectrumnews1.com
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights...
spectrumnews1.com
New York governor says state's death toll rises to 12 storm-related fatalities amid massive blizzard across U.S.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York governor says state's death toll rises to 12 storm-related fatalities amid massive blizzard across U.S. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
What it's like covering an erupting volcano
The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island captivated the nation and world. The volcano erupted on Nov. 27. It is the first time the volcano has erupted since 1984. The eruptions stopped on Tuesday Dec. 13. Before the lava stopped flowing, a team of journalists...
spectrumnews1.com
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence...
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
spectrumnews1.com
Where to ring in 2023 in Hawaii
Check out "HI Out & About" for weekly events from Dec. 29, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023. Events are subject to change. Check with respective venues regarding COVID-19 guidelines that may be continuing. Events are curated. Oahu. The Green. Blue Note Hawaii. Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu...
spectrumnews1.com
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
spectrumnews1.com
Hitting the reset button: Assembly Speaker Vos says he's ready to move on from past arguments
MADISON, Wis. — The longest-serving speaker in state history will be back for another term in the Assembly come January. Republican Robin Vos sat down for a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi to talk about what lies ahead and why he is leaving the past where it is.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
