Wisconsin State

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation that are expected to continue through the week. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights...
What it's like covering an erupting volcano

The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island captivated the nation and world. The volcano erupted on Nov. 27. It is the first time the volcano has erupted since 1984. The eruptions stopped on Tuesday Dec. 13. Before the lava stopped flowing, a team of journalists...
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence...
Where to ring in 2023 in Hawaii

Check out "HI Out & About" for weekly events from Dec. 29, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023. Events are subject to change. Check with respective venues regarding COVID-19 guidelines that may be continuing. Events are curated. Oahu. The Green. Blue Note Hawaii. Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies

DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
