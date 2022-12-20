Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Next steps for new Ballinger Park trail, playground
For those wondering about next steps for the new trail and accessible playground being installed at Ballinger Park, the City of Mountlake Terrace provided two updates in its recent City Manager’s Report. First, the contractor is working to schedule installation of the playground’s permanent perimeter fencing. Once installed, the...
mltnews.com
Reader view: A generous community comes forward
Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds manages four gift-giving trees to support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) and the Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) program. This long-standing Rotary project allows CASA advocates the ability to provide gifts from generous donors for infants, children or teens who are victims of alleged sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect.
mltnews.com
Restaurant News: Korean cafe Pot + Pan complements Olympus Spa experience
I have to say that this is an unusual review for Restaurant News because Pot + Pan, the Korean cafe inside the Olympus Spa, is only available for women over 13 years of age. That’s because the Olympus Spa on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood is open only to women. It is a magical place. I’ve been going there several times per year since I moved to Edmonds in 2001. Every time I go, I leave feeling renewed — it’s the perfect mini staycation.
mltnews.com
Welcome to new advertiser Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen
We are happy to announce our new advertiser, Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen. Romeo’s offers delicious pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches and more. They are conveniently located near the corner of 212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West in Edmonds and welcome guests to dine in, pick up a take-out meal, or enjoy the ease of all-day delivery.
mltnews.com
Under the weather: Warmer temperatures and rain coming just in time for Christmas weekend
Happy winter, everyone! We’ve officially passed the winter solstice, also known as the shortest day of the year, signaling the start of astronomical winter. And boy, has it felt like winter around here for the past several days. You can just take a step outside and it shocks you...
mltnews.com
One dead, two seriously injured in Lynnwood apartment fire Christmas Eve morning
South County Fire marshals are investigating a fatal two-alarm Lynnwood apartment fire that killed one woman and seriously injured a man and a boy Saturday morning. The man and the boy had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Both had serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, where they are now in stable condition. No one else was injured.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace hosting boys high school basketball tourney Dec. 27-28
After all the presents have been unwrapped and stockings emptied, local basketball fans will still find one more gift to enjoy the week of Christmas — the 2022 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament. This year’s boys’ basketball bonanza is set for Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Mountlake...
