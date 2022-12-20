ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tom Kennedy returns to the Lions practice squad

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tMbr_0jp1KkW100

Tom Kennedy never left Detroit after being waived on Saturday in advance of the Week 15 game with the New York Jets. The Lions wideout knows the roster game and his role in it.

Kennedy re-signed with the Lions on Tuesday, this time with the practice squad. The Lions waived Kennedy when they activated RB Craig Reynolds from the injured reserve and needed a roster space. With the wide receiver room essentially healthy, Kennedy was the odd man out.

Now he’s back on the Lions roster as part of the seventh transaction Kennedy has had with the Lions since the final roster cutdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles lose to Cowboys, giving them all the motivation they need vs. Saints next week

Oh boy. The Gardner Minshew-led Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, losing by a final tally of 40-34 and putting their record at 13-2 going into next week’s game with the New Orleans Saints. It also keeps the Eagles one win away from locking up the NFC’s top playoff seed and everything that comes with it: homefield advantage throughout the postseason, plus a lucrative wild-card round bye week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions hit some season lows in PFF grades vs. Panthers

Befitting a blowout loss, the Detroit Lions’ grades from Pro Football Focus for Week 16 against Carolina are lumps of coal in the stocking. The individual grades were not pretty, but the PFF overall team grades were also (deservingly) low. Detroit’s defense recorded its worst coverage grade of the season at 34.7, the first time all season the Lions have been below 40. The tackling grade of 42.9 was the second-worst; only the 28.8 against the Bears in Week 10 was worse. PFF logged 13 missed tackles by the Lions and 52 total tackles, creating a missed tackle rate of 25 percent. The overall defense grade of 40.9 was the second-worst of the season and the first time below a 58.0 mark since Week 10.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach Lovie Smith says he took a nap during weather delay before kickoff against the Titans

Rolling blackouts in the Nashville area forced kickoff between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans to endure a weather delay on Christmas Eve. The 12:00 p.m. Central Time kickoff was postponed an hour with the decision being made 90 minutes before scheduled kickoff. The decision meant that the Texans and Titans would not square off for another two and a half hours.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Grinch (George Kittle) stole Christmas (Ray-Ray McCloud's touchdown)

George Kittle had two 34-yard touchdown catches against the Commanders on Saturday. It turns out his first one was supposed to be Ray-Ray McCloud’s second TD of the game. With the 49ers facing a third-and-4 at the Washington 34, Kittle ran straight down the middle of the field where he ran underneath QB Brock Purdy’s throw just in front of wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who also could’ve made the grab. If it looked like the throw might’ve been intended for McCloud, it’s because it was.
MCCLOUD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Jaylen Waddle's 84-yard TD on Christmas Day

After the Green Bay Packers tied the Miami Dolphins with a field goal on their first drive, the ball went back to Tua Tagovailoa and company. The quarterback dropped back on a play-action play and hit second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle in stride on a crossing route. Waddle’s speed and a missed tackle allowed him to take that pass 84 yards for a touchdown, putting the Dolphins up 10-3 after just one play on their second drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis from Dolphins' Christmas Day loss to the Packers

The Miami Dolphins were unable to stop their losing skid, as they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, suffering their fourth loss in a row. Tua Tagovailoa made some impressive throws, including one long touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. However, he also threw three of his worst interceptions of the season. On top of that, Raheem Mostert also turned the ball over with a fumble, really restricting what they were able to do.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

James Hetfield from Metallica has message for Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions [Video]

Ever since the moment Dan Campbell was hired as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, he has made it pretty clear that he is a huge fan of Metallica. Campbell will regularly reference lyrics from some of Metallica’s songs, and it really has become part of who he is as a head coach. Well, apparently James Hetfield of Metallica has been paying attention to Campbell, and on Thursday, he posted a message for the Lions’ head coach.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy