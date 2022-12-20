Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Hot Pink ‘Barbie’ Swimsuit On Christmas: ‘Dream Vacation’
Sarah Michelle Gellar spent this Christmas slaying — but NOT vampires! The 45-year-old surprised her fans on Instagram on Dec. 25 by sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink Barbie swimsuit. In the photo, the iconic actress posed with her hand on her hip. She looked stunning as she stood poised in the photo, looking out of the window. In the caption, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wrote, “I’m a Barbie girl, in a Santa world #barbiesdreamvacation.” And her fans seemed to agree.
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
KTVZ
Jamie Lee Curtis says the ‘nepo baby’ conversation is ‘designed to try to diminish and denigrate’
Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her experiences in Hollywood as the child of movie stars, prompted by the current conversation around ‘nepo babies‘ — the term for children of notable figures whose familial ties are thought to have helped them find exposure and fame themselves.
KTVZ
Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch’s death has ‘been really tough for everyone’
Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss. “Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone,” DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. “Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it.”
KTVZ
Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles marries long-term boyfriend Julien Solomita
Former YouTuber Jenna Mourey, known by her channel name Jenna Marbles, has tied the knot with Julien Solomita, according to an Instagram post from her long-time partner. Solomita posted a series of photos of the couple to his Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “married otters <3." The post features photos of the two apparently on their wedding day, with Mourey clad in a long white dress. The pair's internet-beloved dogs also made an appearance.
KTVZ
‘Babylon’ zooms in on Hollywood’s wild old days, like ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ on steroids
After romanticizing Hollywood in “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle widens his “Another Day of Sun” lens to explore the town’s dark roots in “Babylon,” which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era “Singin’ in the Rain” on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who’s involved how could there not be?), the writer-director’s sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn’t ready for its closeup.
KTVZ
A bizarre trend: Was 2022 the year of the cannibal?
Whatever you craved from the content gods in 2022, one thing that probably wasn’t on your preferred menu: Multiple stories that focused on, explored, and even celebrated cannibalism. Yes, movies and TV shows about people eating people. This sudden cultural preoccupation with the taste of human flesh could potentially...
