New York City, NY

Post Register

Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
BROOKLYN, NY

