Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers Reliever Shares Initial Reaction to Joining LA
Since his trade to the Dodgers, Vesia has shown growth and consistency.
Post Register
Nets beat Bucks, tie longest win streak in Brooklyn at 8
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-100 on Friday night, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago. Nic Claxton made...
Comments / 0