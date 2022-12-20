ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Is overlapping signing day and bowl season best for college football?

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle. He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Here’s how the 2022 Season of Sharing campaign is helping Oregonians

In a year when inflation hit many Oregonians hard, it’s been gratifying to see the generous response to our annual Season of Sharing holiday fundraising campaign. This year’s campaign tells the stories of 13 nonprofits working to make Oregonians’ lives better in a variety of ways. Donations to the campaign, administered by The Oregonian/OregonLive’s charitable arm, Oregonian Public Benefits Inc., will be divided among the nonprofits as unrestricted grants.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve

A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object

100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Reynolds School District will lose its superintendent midyear

The Reynolds School District, which serves one of the biggest concentrations of high needs students in the Portland metro area, is losing its superintendent midyear. The school board met late Thursday in executive session, then in a meeting open to the public, to accept the resignation of Dr. Danna Diaz. Board members said they will immediately launch a search for an interim superintendent.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES

While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family

A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Warming shelters filling up or already over capacity as temperatures plunge in Portland metro area

Several warming shelters across the tri-county area were over capacity or nearly filled Thursday as freezing temperatures and single-digit wind chills hit the region. The need for the emergency shelters is acute – and likely to increase over the next 24 hours with the expected arrival of a severe winter storm. The Multnomah County Health Department received 370 emergency medical calls between midnight Tuesday and midnight Wednesday – about 90 more calls than usual, county spokesperson Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy