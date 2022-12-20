Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
How the Les Schwab Invitational rose to national elite holiday basketball tournament prominence
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was December 1997, hours before the championship game in the second Les Schwab Invitational (then the Oregon Holiday Invitational), when John McCallum realized the plan to create a buzz-worthy prep holiday basketball tournament in Portland hit an inflection point. He ...
Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading. They need funding to do it.
After 13 years of teaching, Hillsboro kindergarten teacher Kandi Hess did not know the rule that determines when the letter g makes the hard “guh” sound versus the soft “juh,” until she started a year-long science of reading training her school district launched last summer. In...
Trail Blazers end frigid trip ice cold from 3, lose 120-107 at Denver Nuggets
For a brief time Friday night at Denver, the Portland Trail Blazers appeared to be in position to pull out a victory to end their already disappointing six-game trip on a high note. The Blazers dominated the second quarter to overcome trailing by as much as 14 and led 64-58...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Is overlapping signing day and bowl season best for college football?
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle. He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.
Rewinding Portland Trail Blazers’ 120-107 loss at Denver Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers struggled to hit their three-pointers on Friday night and wrapped up their six-game trip with a 120-107 loss to the Nuggets in Denver. The Blazers made just 9 of 35 three-pointers (25.7%), with Anfernee Simons connecting on just 1 of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.
Here’s how the 2022 Season of Sharing campaign is helping Oregonians
In a year when inflation hit many Oregonians hard, it’s been gratifying to see the generous response to our annual Season of Sharing holiday fundraising campaign. This year’s campaign tells the stories of 13 nonprofits working to make Oregonians’ lives better in a variety of ways. Donations to the campaign, administered by The Oregonian/OregonLive’s charitable arm, Oregonian Public Benefits Inc., will be divided among the nonprofits as unrestricted grants.
Made in Oregon delivery truck stolen from Portland on Christmas Eve
A delivery truck was stolen from the retailer Made in Oregon’s warehouse in Northeast Portland on Christmas Eve. The 20-foot white 2006 Isuzu NPR, its box covered with a photo of the view of Mt. Hood from Trillium Lake, was driven out of the Northeast Airport Way location after someone broke into the locked warehouse about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Verne Naito, the company’s vice president.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
Oregon State reportedly set to land Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei
Oregon State appears to have made a significant splash in the quarterback transfer market, as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to commit to the Beavers, according to an ESPN report. The Oregonian/OregonLive confirmed the report Friday night through a source with knowledge of the situation. Uiagalelei, a 5-star high...
focushillsboro.com
Witness in Oregon Claims to Have Seen a 100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object
100-foot-long Saucer-Shaped Object: As reported by the National UFO Reporting Center, on October 1, 2022, at around 8 p.m., a witness in Portland, Oregon saw a saucer-shaped object traveling from south to north in the sky (NUFORC). The eyewitness attempted to determine how many red lights were located around the object’s periphery.
Reynolds School District will lose its superintendent midyear
The Reynolds School District, which serves one of the biggest concentrations of high needs students in the Portland metro area, is losing its superintendent midyear. The school board met late Thursday in executive session, then in a meeting open to the public, to accept the resignation of Dr. Danna Diaz. Board members said they will immediately launch a search for an interim superintendent.
kptv.com
‘2 trees, 2 cars,’ Portland family say 3rd about to fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The windy, icy weather has really proven to cause tree troubles for a street in Northeast Portland. Thursday morning, two trees fell onto a family’s car and another failing tree is causing concern to neighbors on the street too. Neighbors say the problem tree has...
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family
A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
Preserved 1902 house, owned by one Oregon family, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The 120-year-old Riverdale residence of influential judge Charles H. Carey, considered one of the most important lawyers and political power brokers in early Oregon, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November. The Colonial Revival-style house, near the west bank of the Willamette River between Portland and...
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
Warming shelters filling up or already over capacity as temperatures plunge in Portland metro area
Several warming shelters across the tri-county area were over capacity or nearly filled Thursday as freezing temperatures and single-digit wind chills hit the region. The need for the emergency shelters is acute – and likely to increase over the next 24 hours with the expected arrival of a severe winter storm. The Multnomah County Health Department received 370 emergency medical calls between midnight Tuesday and midnight Wednesday – about 90 more calls than usual, county spokesperson Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said.
