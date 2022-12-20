Read full article on original website
Park Record
Guest editorial: Todd Bennett: We are listening
Dear Deer Valley neighbors and greater Park City community members,. Over the last few months, I’ve had the opportunity to connect with many of you on the mountain, at our open houses, and at the most recent Planning Commission meeting about our proposal for the Snow Park village at the base of Deer Valley. Your interest and feedback are important, and I am committed to finding new forums and opportunities to share our plans and to understand your perspective.
Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans
Neighbors who formed the “Protect The Loop” citizen group have released results of their resident survey. The group questioned over 1,000 people, over 90% of whom pay taxes in Park City limits, according to survey organizers. More than half of respondents live in Lower Deer Valley, and almost...
Park Record
Way We Were: Park City Museum’s year￼
Two-thousand twenty-two was an excellent year for the Park City Museum in all aspects of our organization. For starters, 2022 was Executive Director Morgan Pierce’s first full year at the helm. The Museum also hired Lexy Hartford as a museum assistant early in the year. Lexy works in both the collections and education departments, working on cataloguing and inventorying collections, building programming for exhibits, leading tours, and more! Additionally, we hired several part-time Museum Store assistants (Lauren, Dane, and Michelle) to welcome all who visit us.
Park Record
Park City mayor touts progress in end-of-year message, even as difficult issues persist
Park City Mayor Nann Worel has delivered a message touting what she sees as a list of accomplishments at City Hall as she nears the one-year mark of her administration, describing progress on a range of key issues. Worel took office in early January after unseating an incumbent mayor in...
Park Record
Park City School District eyes final approval for construction projects
The hallways in the Park City School District are quiet as students are off enjoying their holiday break, but outside of the classroom, the work is just starting to fully pick up. District officials have formally obtained the proper permits, and efforts are underway at three of four school construction...
Park Record
Letters, Dec. 21-23: When do we stop raping Earth?
I have always enjoyed Tom Clyde’s column as I’ve mostly found it to be reality-based and an interesting point of view with an historic connection to the area. His recent question “Whose business is it?” regarding home sizes raises a question to which I’ve devoted a lot of thought.
Park Record
The community benefits from Men Making a Difference ￼
Although Men Making a Difference has been an official Park City-based nonprofit since 2016, the volunteer work it does to serve people in need, including home improvement, general construction, repairs, maintenance and other tasks, humbly started in 2002. That was two years after Roger Harlan, a former Park City councilman,...
Park Record
World Cup update: Where some Parkites stand heading into 2023
As Parkites have enjoyed plenty of snow early in the season, Park City’s best athletes have traveled the world in various sports. With the holidays and the start of 2023 approaching, here’s where they stand. Moguls. It’s been a busy season for Park City moguls skiers already.
