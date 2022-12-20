ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half.Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling.Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off the Nowitzki celebration...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Ja Morant debuts new “Ja 1’s” Nike shoe ahead of X-Mas Day game

MEMPHIS – Ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies first Christmas Day game in franchise history against the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant debuts his first signature shoe, the “Nike Ja 1”. Morant giving fans a preview of his shoe, posting a video on social media of him with his daughter Kaari unboxing the unreleased […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes

Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers

A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Get Good News About LeBron James & Russell Westbrook

It’s been a tough ride for the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Darvin Ham’s team got off to a dreadful start to the season, and just when it seemed like they were heading in the right direction, things went south again. Anthony Davis’ injury has been a massive blow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant reveals NBA legend he modeled his game after

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. As such, it is relatively unsurprising that he modeled his game after similarly legendary players that came before him. This week, Durant shared one former star that had a meaningful impact on his development. The revelation caught many...
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Slams Ja Morant's Comments About The Western Conference: "The Last Time The Grizz Made A WCF Finals, Ja Morant Was 13"

Shannon Sharpe wasn't pleased with Ja Morant's comments about the Western Conference, and he let the Memphis Grizzlies star know about it. Earlier, Morant had confidently outlined that he was "fine in the West" in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. At the time of writing, the side has the second-best record in the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH

