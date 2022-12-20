Is ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Streaming on HBO Max, Disney+ or Netflix?

After 11 years, Antonio Banderas is back in his voiceover role as the fiercest feline in the Shrek universe. Having been in the works for a decade, it won’t be long before Puss in Boots: The Last Wish finally hits theaters.

In the sequel, Puss returns with only one of his nine lives left, prompting him to carefully set out on a journey alongside his former nemesis Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek) to find a Wishing Star that will supposedly restore his lives. After all, he can’t be reduced to a “lap cat.”

Here’s everything we know about how, when and where you can watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish:

WHERE TO WATCH PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH:

As of now, the only way to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Wednesday, Dec. 21. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, YouTube and Vudu or become available to stream. Read on for more information.

WHEN WILL PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH BE ON STREAMING?

While a streaming release date has not yet been announced for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, it could come to Peacock as early as 45 days after its theatrical release, per a deal the platform has with Universal Pictures. This means we could be watching the animation from the comfort of our homes by early February.

However, Peacock isn’t the only platform you will be able to stream Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on…

WILL PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH BE ON NETFLIX?

According to another deal penned between Netflix and Illumination, DreamWorks Animation movies, including Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, will be available to stream on the platform four months after they debut on Peacock.

WILL PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH BE ON HBO MAX?

No, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will not be on HBO Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. Last year, the company released its movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

WILL PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH BE ON DISNEY+?

No, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will not be on Disney+ since it’s a Universal Pictures movie. If you’re looking to stream it, you’ll just have to sign up for Peacock or Netflix.