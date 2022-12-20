ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX59

Indiana takes on New Orleans after Haliburton’s 43-point showing

Indiana Pacers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (20-12, third in the Western Conference) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Tyrese Haliburton scored 43 points in the Pacers’ 111-108 victory against the Miami Heat. The Pelicans have gone 13-4 in home games. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA

