How celebrities are spending Christmas 2022
Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen are among the celebrities sharing snaps of their families' Christmas celebrations so far.
[Watch] Cody Johnson’s Acoustic Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’
The late, great Merle Haggard wrote and recorded “If We Make It Through December” for his 1973 holiday album, Merle... The post [Watch] Cody Johnson’s Acoustic Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ appeared first on Outsider.
Nicolas Cage Wants To Star In A Musical, Plus ‘National Treasure 3’ Update
Nicolas Cage has starred in a range of film genres throughout his career but one thing that he hasn’t done is star in a musical. The National Treasure actor is now talking about what character he would like to play if he were able to be in a musical. “I haven’t done a musical yet,” he told Empire in an interview. “I’d like to try that. I’m not much of a singer. I did sing okay in Wild At Heart, I thought, but I’ve since blown my voice out singing ‘Purple Rain’’ incorrectly in karaoke bars.” As far as the musical...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rep Calls The Sun Apology Over Retracted Jeremy Clarkson Column a “PR Stunt”
The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from British media personality Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than a “pr stunt,” a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said. In a statement to the BBC following The Sun’s retraction of and apology for the column — in which Clarkson expressed hate for the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” — a spokesperson for the couple called the outlet’s response disingenuous. More from The Hollywood ReporterLavish Montecito Mansion Where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Filmed Netflix Doc Listed at $33.5MPrince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Teaser for Next Netflix Docuseries, 'Live to Lead'Jeremy...
