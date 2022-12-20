ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Citing the increased immigration enforcement and military funding it contains, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday cast the sole Democratic House vote against...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s House

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice PresidentHarris’ Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to urge…
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy