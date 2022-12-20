ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

‘Do Not Drive’: Chrysler, Dodge owners urged to repair vehicles following another airbag-related fatality

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYUHC_0jp1CXH800

(NEXSTAR) – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning for hundreds of thousands of cars after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the death Monday. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.

Fiat Chrysler’s latest “Do Not Drive” warning concerns around 276,000 vehicles, including 2005-2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, and Chrysler 300 sedans of the same model years. Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to check if their cars’ Takata airbags are included in the recall and to call 833-585-0144 to schedule tows and repairs free of charge.

Those with vehicles containing the recalled Takata airbags are also urged not to drive the cars until repairs are made. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is also offering to provide transportation to and from its service centers for affected drivers.

Final night of candlelight tours at the Governor’s Mansion

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had initially issued its “Do Not Drive” warning in November, after two people were killed in separate accidents involving 2010 Dodge Chargers with defective Takata airbags. The recalled airbags can deteriorate over time, the NHTSA explained, especially when exposed to high heat and humidity.

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

When deployed, the recalled airbags can also send metal fragments toward the occupants of the car, resulting in situations that “can kill — and has — killed or maimed people,” the NHTSA said.

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Chrysler, issued another statement following the NHTSA confirming the latest Takata-related fatality, reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning and urging customers to get their vehicles repaired.

“We have the parts, and the service is free,” said Tom McCarthy, global head of Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance at Stellantis, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “We will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from our dealerships, as needed.”

As for the latest confirmed fatality, Stellantis said the vehicle owner actually inquired about a fix for the airbag issue in 2018 but declined to schedule the necessary repairs.

“We understand the holiday season is a busy time,” McCarthy said. “But nothing is more precious than family and friends who may also be exposed to danger by further delaying service which, again, is free.”

TikTok ban on government phones included in federal funding bill

Overall, at least 24 deaths have been linked to the defective Takata airbags over the past two decades. Tens of millions of cars from various automakers have been recalled upon discovery of the issue in the mid-2010s, effectively making it the largest automobile recall in U.S. history.

The Takata Corporation declared bankruptcy in 2017. The company was acquired by Key Safety Systems the following year, Reuters reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that K’Drecia Jackson, 20, and Shameka White, 18, allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items. According to Jackson, she allegedly took […]
MONROE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend found guilty of murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning. Meshell Hale allegedly killed her then-boyfriend Damian Skipper with poison, barium acetate purchased online, in 2015. Investigators also believe Hale murdered her husband Arthur Noflin using the same chemical. However, his […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Garbage truck driver saves man from being crushed to death in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man could have died inside a garbage truck in northern Alabama, but the driver saved him. A Republic Waste Operations driver was emptying out a Dumpster in Huntsville on Monday when the incident happened, Al.com reported. Emptying the Dumpster involves the truck’s mechanical arms lifting it up and emptying […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

1 dead following shooting outside nightclub in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A customer who was allegedly shot by a security guard at a nightclub in Huntsville early Thursday morning has died, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A spokesperson with HPD said officers responded to a shooting at Club 3208 on Long Avenue around 3:30 a.m....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

1 dead following crash in northwest Florida

Updated at 11:45 a.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —Police have confirmed a Panama City Beach man was killed in a traffic trash Tuesday morning. It happened at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Griffin Boulevard. Officers said 28-year-old David Savage was driving a black Honda sedan westbound on Back Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy