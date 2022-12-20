DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half.Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling.Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists as the Mavericks finished off the Nowitzki celebration...

DALLAS, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO