ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

‘Do Not Drive’: Chrysler, Dodge owners urged to repair vehicles following another airbag-related fatality

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JFfw_0jp19xWi00

(NEXSTAR) – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning for hundreds of thousands of cars after another person died as a result of a Takata airbag exploding upon deployment in a Fiat Chrysler vehicle.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed the death Monday. It was the third death attributed to a recalled Takata airbag in a Fiat Chrysler sedan in 2022 and the fifth in total involving such airbags in any car over the past year.

Fiat Chrysler’s latest “Do Not Drive” warning concerns around 276,000 vehicles, including 2005-2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, and Chrysler 300 sedans of the same model years. Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to check if their cars’ Takata airbags are included in the recall and to call 833-585-0144 to schedule tows and repairs free of charge.

Those with vehicles containing the recalled Takata airbags are also urged not to drive the cars until repairs are made. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is also offering to provide transportation to and from its service centers for affected drivers.

AAA: Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had initially issued its “Do Not Drive” warning in November, after two people were killed in separate accidents involving 2010 Dodge Chargers with defective Takata airbags. The recalled airbags can deteriorate over time, the NHTSA explained, especially when exposed to high heat and humidity.

“Left unrepaired, recalled Takata air bags are increasingly dangerous as the risk of an explosion rises as vehicles age,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said at the time. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced, puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”

When deployed, the recalled airbags can also send metal fragments toward the occupants of the car, resulting in situations that “can kill — and has — killed or maimed people,” the NHTSA said.

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge and Chrysler, issued another statement following the NHTSA confirming the latest Takata-related fatality, reiterating its “Do Not Drive” warning and urging customers to get their vehicles repaired.

“We have the parts, and the service is free,” said Tom McCarthy, global head of Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance at Stellantis, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “We will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from our dealerships, as needed.”

As for the latest confirmed fatality, Stellantis said the vehicle owner actually inquired about a fix for the airbag issue in 2018 but declined to schedule the necessary repairs.

“We understand the holiday season is a busy time,” McCarthy said. “But nothing is more precious than family and friends who may also be exposed to danger by further delaying service which, again, is free.”

Children’s stainless steel bottles and cups recalled over lead hazard

Overall, at least 24 deaths have been linked to the defective Takata airbags over the past two decades. Tens of millions of cars from various automakers have been recalled upon discovery of the issue in the mid-2010s, effectively making it the largest automobile recall in U.S. history.

The Takata Corporation declared bankruptcy in 2017. The company was acquired by Key Safety Systems the following year, Reuters reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana

A 26-year-old woman remains on life support, fighting to survive after being shot while driving on the 101 Freeway in Tarzana last Saturday. Multiple bullets were fired toward Ronni Newt’s vehicle, with one bullet striking her in the head, authorities said. “Our daughter may never be the same,” Newt’s mother, Francine Webster, tells KTLA’s Rick […]
KTLA

60-year-old woman killed in Pasadena fight: Police

A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in 8-vehicle Anaheim pileup crash

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Thursday afternoon. The major crash involved eight vehicles and happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road around 2:16 p.m., said Anaheim Police. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 others were injured, said […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino County inmate dies after court appearance

A 51-year-old inmate at the West Valley Detention Center suffered a medical emergency and died after a court appearance, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Jose Luis Quesada, a Victorville resident, appeared in the Victorville Courthouse on Wednesday, after which he suffered an unidentified medical emergency, the SBSD said in a news release. Quesada, […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman hospitalized after 101 Freeway shooting; authorities investigating

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times while driving on the 101 Freeway in Tarzana last Saturday. California Highway Patrol received calls of a traffic collision involving a black Audi Sedan on the Northbound 101 Freeway at White Oak Ave around 5:16 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found the sedan’s driver, a […]
KTLA

DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials seized more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl this year, which they say was enough to potentially kill every American. The seizures included 50.6 million fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. “These seizures – enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead in Griffith Park crash

One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard

One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino

An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. Evans, who was driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz, […]
COLTON, CA
KTLA

2 suspects get away after Hollywood high-speed pursuit

Two suspects managed to evade police after a pursuit through Hollywood and on the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon. It is unclear where the chase began, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood gang unit was pursuing the driver for apparently having a gun, officials said. A passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy