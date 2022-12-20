ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Kate Winslet says women become more 'powerful' and 'sexy' in their 40s. She's spot on.

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csZiQ_0jp18txb00

A weird thing happens to many women in their 40s, something I had heard rumblings of before I arrived at them but didn't fully understand until I was in them. Somehow, somewhat suddenly, you just get better.

I mean, there are definitely some complaints about aching bones and perimenopause to be lodged at this age, but there's an internal shift that happens where you sort of come into your own self. You know who you are and you feel comfortable in your skin.

Kate Winslet described it perfectly in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's 'Woman's Hour .'

“I'm 47, there are bits that don't do what you want them to do anymore. There's something kind of fab about going: ‘Oh well, that's just the way it is, isn't it?’"

Yes. It is totally fab. My body has changed in ways that feel far too "old" for the age I feel inside, and there are some days when I look at my suddenly crepey arm skin and go "Whoa!" But generally, there's a kind of acquiescence to change that goes along with this age. Even if we take good care of ourselves and even if we use all the creams and serums in the world, our bodies are still going to change in ways we can't control. Fighting change is fruitless.

Winslet continued:

“But I think women come into their 40s, certainly mid-40s, thinking: ‘Oh well, this is the beginning of the decline and things start to change and fade and slide in directions that I don't want them to go in anymore.’ And I've just decided no.

“We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy. We grow into ourselves more, we have the opportunity to speak and speak our mind and not be afraid of what people think of us, not care what we look like quite so much. I think it's amazing. Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not? Life's too flipping short.”

So much yes to all of that. I remember being younger and sort of fearing my 40s, feeling like it all must be downhill from there. But it's not. Not even close.

I'm exactly the same age as Winslet, and I've felt that power she describes.

One thing that happens is you start to simply and calmly not care what people think. It's not the purposeful, semi-rebellious version of not-caring-what-people-think that some are able to achieve when they're younger; it's a genuinely effortless confidence that just sort of arrives one day unannounced. There's a freedom in the effortlessness of it that is impossible to know until you experience it, but it's utterly delicious.

"Life's too flipping short" sort of sums it up. It's a saying we pay lip service to when we're younger, or which we use to justify all manner of YOLO risk-taking, but at this age it's more about not wasting our precious time or energy or life force on things that really don't matter.

This is not to say that women in our 40s have figured out the keys to everything or never experience self-doubt. Definitely not. But this decade is definitively powerful. It feels nothing like it looked like it would feel from the outside. I've never felt more comfortable in my own skin. I've never felt less pulled by trends . I've never felt better in my body (and yes, never sexier). I've had friends who are a little older than I am tell me about this phenomenon, and now that I've experienced it myself, I want to share it with women who might be fearing their 40s.

Never fear—the 40s are fabulous. Kate Winslet is right. We do become more ourselves, and it is amazing. And from what I've heard from women in their 50s , it keeps getting better, at least for a good while longer.

"Let's just be in our power," she says. Yes, let's. It's the absolute best place to be.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Bartender cleverly slips a note to save woman from a creep 'aggressively hitting on' her

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 21, 2021. It has since been updated. A Florida bartender is being widely praised online after a woman shared how his keen observation and quick thinking saved her and her friend from being harassed by a creep. The grateful customer named Trinity Allie took to Twitter last week to commend the St. Petersburg drink-slinger, Max Gutierrez, and reveal how he used a clever trick to check in on them discreetly when he sensed trouble. Posting a picture of Gutierrez holding out a small clipboard to her, Allie tweeted: "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Upworthy

Dad has the most adorable reaction when daughter comes out to him and people love it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Coming out to one's friends and family is a daunting prospect for many even today despite our society making significant progress in acknowledging and rectifying its homophobic attitude. This is particularly true for LGBTQ+ youth with intolerant, anti-gay parents as they face the threat of often violent and humiliating persecution from their family and even expulsion from home. Hopefully, with some more time and awareness, such fears will completely become a thing of the past as more and more parents normalize loving and accepting their children without any ifs, ands, or buts.
Upworthy

Mom asked daughter to smile more in a school musical. So she grinned maniacally throughout it

There are instances when your wishes come true and you end up regretting them. Ann Milligan found herself in such a scenario when her attempt to get her nine-year-old daughter Evie to appear more enthusiastic during her school musical produced hilariously disastrous results. "My daughter had her final rehearsal for the school musical yesterday. This is how it went," Milligan says in a video shared on TikTok, which shows footage of her daughter's blank expression on stage. "Afterward, I regrettably said the one thing that no female *ever* wants to hear. 'Try to smile more.'"
Upworthy

Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
Upworthy

Mariah Carey calls video of an autistic kid singing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You’ pure 'JOY'

One of the most common misconceptions about people diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is that they are emotionless. The disorder exists on a spectrum, so everyone is different, but people with ASD experience the same emotions as everyone else and sometimes more intensely.“Sometimes, an individual with autism may display their emotions differently than one might expect, but this does not mean they are emotionless,” Autism Learning Partners wrote. “Some individuals with autism may internalize their feelings, not as a direct result of autism, but because of external factors such as bullying or trauma.”A viral video posted by mother Jennifer White-Johnson shows that people with ASD have no problem experiencing emotions and when that’s mixed with self-confidence can result in eruptions of pure, unbridled joy.
Upworthy

Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts

People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Upworthy

Woman turns creepy text from Jiffy Lube guy into incredible 'teaching moment'

This article originally appeared on 08.09.19There's not a woman alive who hasn't suffered through an unwanted come-on from a creep. Some women are so afraid of these encounters they feel they can't be as nice to men as they'd like, for fear their friendliness will be mistaken for flirtation.One woman's encounter with a creepy come-on has received over 110,000 likes on Twitter because of her flawless response. Twitter user @LovableAndKind recently shared screenshots from a text exchange between her sister and a Jiffy Lube employee who found her phone number and sent her an unsolicited text.
Upworthy

James McAvoy explains how art helps expand your horizons and why it should be accessible to everyone

James McAvoy has strong opinions when it comes to the dominance of privately educated actors and he had predicted a few years ago that it would be "damaging for society." McAvoy has been addressing this issue for years. In an interview with Stephen Colbert in 2016, he said that he doesn’t have any problem with posh actors becoming actors but it raises another big issue. McAvoy said, “It is a symptom of something wrong in our education system which is basically the government isn’t allowing the state peoples, people that go to normal school not expensive school to have access to art and educational art.”
Upworthy

Her boyfriend asked her to draw a comic about their relationship. Hilarity ensued.

This article originally appeared on 05.12.17. "It was all his idea." An offhand suggestion from her boyfriend of two years coupled with her own lifelong love of comic strips like "Calvin and Hobbes" and "Get Fuzzy" gave 22-year-old Catana Chetwynd the push she needed to start drawing an illustrated series about long-term relationships. Specifically, her own relationship.
The Hollywood Reporter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rep Calls The Sun Apology Over Retracted Jeremy Clarkson Column a “PR Stunt”

The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from British media personality Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than a “pr stunt,” a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said. In a statement to the BBC following The Sun’s retraction of and apology for the column — in which Clarkson expressed hate for the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” — a spokesperson for the couple called the outlet’s response disingenuous. More from The Hollywood ReporterLavish Montecito Mansion Where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Filmed Netflix Doc Listed at $33.5MPrince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Teaser for Next Netflix Docuseries, 'Live to Lead'Jeremy...
Upworthy

21 times trans people were moved to tears by others' reaction to their gender transition

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 11, 2021. It has since been updated. Coming out as trans can be about telling people your preferred pronouns, telling people about the gender identity that you’re comfortable with, and sharing your new name. Coming out can be incredibly anxious, especially considering who you want to come out to. Some are comfortable coming out to their family while some feel more comfortable around friends. You're unsure of the reception of those that matter to you, and their reaction could alter your life for the better or worse. Many trans people took to Twitter to share the most heartwarming reactions to coming out stories, which in many cases is no reaction at all and just treating you like every other person, shared Bored Panda. They shared stories about coming out to friends, family, and even strangers and their reactions will melt your heart.
Upworthy

Kids leave adorable note checking in on their neighbor: 'We would like to know you are okay'

Adults are often taken by surprise when children do anything thoughtful. In an endearing Reddit thread, u/olliepots shared the wholesome tale of how some children showed their neighbor, Ms. Karren—who is OP's mom—some kindness by checking in on her. The post touched many people's hearts on the platform and will probably do the same for you. Additionally, the tale features a lovely twist that will leave you in giggles. In the post, the Reddit user described how the children left a message on Karren's door after they saw a stranger visit her home.
Upworthy

Upworthy

149K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy