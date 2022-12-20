Avs defenseman Makar waives penalty in win: 'I kind of saved the refs there'

Cale Makar did something very rare in the Colorado Avalanche’s 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

The defenseman drew a tripping penalty in the game’s first period, though it appeared Makar just fell. Makar, though, didn’t want to be dishonest.

Shortly after taking the penalty, Makar told the officials to waive off the call, canceling Colorado’s power play in a scoreless game.

“That was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done,” Makar said. “I kind of saved the refs there.”

The scene was very confusing at Ball Arena.

Boos rained from the rafters. The majority of the fans likely believed the refs waived off the penalty, not Makar.

It was even befuddling for some of Makar’s teammates.

“I wasn’t really aware of what was going on,” goaltender Alexandar Georgiev said. “I thought maybe the refs waived it off.”

While it could have been costly, Makar’s coaches and teammates didn’t scold him for his honesty. That was just “typical Cale.”

“He wants the game to be played fair and he wants to win fairly,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “That just kind of shows you who Cale is.”

Forward Evan Rodrigues added, “He goes about the game the right way. He can do whatever he wants in my book.”

While rare, Makar’s candor wasn’t unprecedented.

Alexander Ovechkin did the same thing in 2022. The Washington Capitals' future Hall of Fame left winger waived off a holding call against the Vegas Golden Knights in a game that Washington lost 4-3.

Thankfully for the Avs, Makar’s honest gesture didn’t cost them. After the Avalanche and Islanders both went scoreless for 65 minutes, Colorado won in a shootout.

Perhaps a higher hockey power had their back.

“The hockey Gods helped us out tonight, that’s for sure,” Makar said. “It would have been unfortunate if we didn’t get the extra point in this game.”

Makar admitted that he felt guilty for waiving off the penalty moments after Colorado clinched its win. But he also said he would have felt guilty if he let it slide.

It was a situation where guilt was a given either way — and a situation Makar hopes to never be in again.

“It happens in every sport. Bad calls, you’ve just got to eat them,” Makar said. “Honestly, looking back at it, I don’t know why I did it. I don’t think it will probably happen again.

“I saved the ref from some media attention tonight, that’s for sure.”

And while it’s something Makar feels guilty about, it’s not something his teammate will give him a hard time about going forward.

“You’re not giving Cale crap. That’s Cale Makar,” Rodrigues said. “I’m sure not doing it.”

Roster updates

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano suffered an upper-body injury in Monday’s home win over the Islanders. He will miss at least the next two games, Bednar said following practice Tuesday.

Positive #Avs injury news: Nathan MacKinnon doing some drill work separate from the team today. pic.twitter.com/oWWWOLBCDV — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 20, 2022

Injured Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon participated in skating drills Tuesday at the team’s practice facility with skills coach Shawn Allard. MacKinnon (upper body) remains on track to return at some point in January .

Avs forward Denis Malgin — acquired from Toronto in the Dryden Hunt trade — has still not joined the team. Malgin is working through the immigration process, Bednar said.