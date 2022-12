Middle Tennessee State University is saluting 229 longtime faculty and staff employees for their 4,160 combined years of service devoted to students and the campus community. Honorees and guests gathered Dec. 1 for a special luncheon and reception in the Tennessee Room of the James Union Building, where the employees were recognized in five-year increments, beginning with their 10th anniversaries all the way up to their 40th at the university.

