Use This ‘Moving Meditation’ To Find Your Calm Before, During, or After a Holiday Gathering
Whether the holidays are a source of excitement or dread for you, your nervous system might be going on a rollercoaster ride these days. Stress can cause our fight-or-flight response to activate, while a social event could prompt either exhaustion or an excess of energy (or both). “Staying grounded during...
4 Moves, 11 Minutes—Your Full-Body Workout Is Done
Leg day, arm day, core day. Push, pull, squat, press. All of the ways we organize our workouts are a lot to keep straight, right? But getting a full-body workout doesn’t have to involve a color-coded Google calendar. While a strength-training regimen does typically require planning and organization to build muscle, if you're short on time, you can also hit all your major muscle groups with efficient compound movements.
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
This 10-Foot-Wide Blanket Has Helped Me Achieve My Tall-Woman, Bedtime-Burrito Dreams
Finding a cozy blanket that can turn me into a human burrito is tough for a 6-foot-2-inch tall woman like myself. So many times, when I get a standard-sized blanket, I’m left choosing between whether or not I want my lower or upper half covered. And, even when a blanket claims to be made, “longer than average”, my toes are still left out in the cold for the imaginary monsters under my bed to catch. So, when I was sent the Original Stretch™ Blanket ($159) from Big Blanket Co., I was curious to see if it would be successful in transforming me into a true human burrito.
These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors
Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
Unwind With This Magnesium-Rich Raspberry Rose Mocktail Recipe That Boosts Relaxation With Every Sip
Does the holiday season have a way of taking a toll on your mental health every year? Same. Between spending far too much “quality” time with distant relatives and worrying about financial budgeting (while trying to get everything on everyone's wishlist) to navigating the obstacles of peak travel season, the holidays can feel far from a holly jolly time.
More People Searched ‘Push’ and ‘Pull’ Workouts on Google in 2022. Here’s What To Know About This Functional Training Method
Strength training is all the rage these days, and for good reason: In addition to making your functional movements like carrying grocery bags or going up and down stairs easier to do, it has multiple health benefits, like stronger bones, better mobility, a healthier heart, and more. But people aren’t...
I Tried TikTok’s ‘Treatment Bun,’ and My Oily Hair Has Never Looked Better—Even 3 Days After Washing It
When it comes to hair trends and treatments that promise soft, shiny strands, I tend to opt out. The oil glands on my scalp are hardworking and my washes tend to last an absolute maximum of three days—well, to be fair, I can make it four days, but I’d be wearing a naturally slicked-back bun (sans product) that final day. So when I heard about the "treatment buns" taking over TikTok, I was understandably skeptical about trying it out on my own hair. The trend involves applying a mask or treatment to your hair and slicking it back into a bun, letting the product fully absorb into the hair over the course of a day before rinsing it out.
Stuck Carrying the Full Mental Load of The Holidays? Here’s How To Deal
Between wrapping up work duties for the year and holiday festivities, this season can be hectic (read: overwhelming) for a lot of people, particularly for women who often perform more emotional labor in relationships and carry the burden of managing the mental load of the holidays of their whole family and household.
Dermatologists Are Begging You Not to Use Someone Else’s Razor While You’re Home for the Holidays
No one works harder during the holiday season than the pink Venus razor that’s been living in my mom’s guest bathroom since the early days of the pandemic. Despite the fact that this three-blade disposable was supposed to be trashed after a few uses, it’s been hanging around for the better part of the last three years and—apparently, as I recently and horrifyingly learned—is used by multiple members of my family every time they come home.
Why the Classic Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Is Worth Being on Your Auto-Refill List This Winter
It's that time of the season, folks. While it's yet to snow in some cities, others are already blanketed in a white flurry, and temps are in the negatives. The combo of cold, dry weather is especially bad for our lips. New York City’s winds have been especially brutal to my lips these past few weeks, causing me to go through several different lip balms over the course of a month and ruin some very *romantic* moments (rude). But thanks to one lip treatment, I’ve been able to get my juicy and kissable pout back.
‘I Live in a Place Where It’s Dark 20 Hours a Day All Winter—Here’s How I Stave Off Seasonal Depression and Keep to a ‘Normal’ Schedule’
Over the summer I visited Iceland, and I couldn’t believe how the sun was up for 20 hours and how little nighttime there was. It blew my mind that I was able to wade in the must-visit Blue Lagoon at 11 p.m. with the sun still shining bright in my eyes. At the time, it was easy to see why, along with the other Nordic countries, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, Iceland was once again rated in the top seven of the Happiest Countries in The World for 2022. But what I really want to know is how Nordic people stay happy during winter when these same countries face more than 20 hours of darkness every day.
Found: The Most Fun, Accessible Rowing Machine That’ll Make You Forget You’re Even Working Out—And It’s $300 Off
I'll be frank: I don't trust anyone who works out for fun. I enjoy moving my body for exercise disguised as fun things, like skiing or hiking or paddle boarding. But, like, signing up to run a 5K on Thanksgiving morning or doing a trendy spin class for "fun"? I'll stick to happy hour, thanks.
Normal People Are Confessing The Early Pandemic Decisions That, In Hindsight, Were A Colossal Mistake
"So many men had secret families or affairs and lived double lives for years...until lockdowns started. They had used the guise of lengthy 'business trips' for years, and now that everyone had to work from home, the jig was up."
How an Intuitive Eating Dietitian Navigates Food Shaming During the Holidays
The holidays are an (ahem) interesting time for many reasons. Sure, it's a glorious time of year to get in the holiday spirit, but it’s also when many of us are around that one person that can make even the best gatherings feel uncomfortable by food shaming. Despite being well-intentioned in some cases, food shaming—which includes negative commentary on food choices that can spark shame and guilt—cause significantly more harm than good.
womenfitness.net
Ashley Wilke: Exceptionally Talented Fitness Expert Talks about her Workout Routine, Diet and Success Story
You have glowing skin and gorgeous hair. Share with us your hair care and skincare routine. Oh goodness! Just like everyone else, some days are better than others! Dairy is a leading factor when it comes to acne and skin concerns, so being vegan helps for sure!. Namita Nayyar:. Tell...
Do Different Types of Kale Pack the Same Nutrients?
When it comes to nutritional powerhouses, kale is among the most contentious ones of the dark leafy bunch. Some people absolutely love it, while others avoid it at all costs—and I’m an active, dedicated member of the kale fan club. It’s always my green of choice when building a salad, and I’ll typically buy a different type of kale than I did the last just to mix things up. But lately, à la Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn’t help but wonder: Are different types of kale identical from a nutritional standpoint, or do their nutrients vary from one kind to the next?
‘I’m a Morning News Anchor With a Call Time of 3:30 A.M. and This Is How I Get To Sleep Fast’
At the point in the night when most people are deep in their sleep cycles, morning news anchor Sophia Espinosa, of Central Illinois’ WAND-TV, is already starting her day. Her shift starts at 3:30 a.m. and because of this early call time, Espinosa not only goes to bed early, but she's also perfected the art of falling asleep fast.
This High-Protein, Gut-Friendly Gingerbread Cheesecake Dip Will Bring So Much Cheer to Your Holiday
POV: It’s the holidays, and you’ve been tasked with bringing a homemade appetizer for the festivities. Of course, it’s hard to compete with your relatives' renowned staples they’ve been bringing to dinner parties for as long as you can remember—but seeing as it's almost the new year, why not try switching things up this holiday season?
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
