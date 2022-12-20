Over the summer I visited Iceland, and I couldn’t believe how the sun was up for 20 hours and how little nighttime there was. It blew my mind that I was able to wade in the must-visit Blue Lagoon at 11 p.m. with the sun still shining bright in my eyes. At the time, it was easy to see why, along with the other Nordic countries, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, Iceland was once again rated in the top seven of the Happiest Countries in The World for 2022. But what I really want to know is how Nordic people stay happy during winter when these same countries face more than 20 hours of darkness every day.

