4 Moves, 11 Minutes—Your Full-Body Workout Is Done

Leg day, arm day, core day. Push, pull, squat, press. All of the ways we organize our workouts are a lot to keep straight, right? But getting a full-body workout doesn’t have to involve a color-coded Google calendar. While a strength-training regimen does typically require planning and organization to build muscle, if you're short on time, you can also hit all your major muscle groups with efficient compound movements.
This 10-Foot-Wide Blanket Has Helped Me Achieve My Tall-Woman, Bedtime-Burrito Dreams

Finding a cozy blanket that can turn me into a human burrito is tough for a 6-foot-2-inch tall woman like myself. So many times, when I get a standard-sized blanket, I’m left choosing between whether or not I want my lower or upper half covered. And, even when a blanket claims to be made, “longer than average”, my toes are still left out in the cold for the imaginary monsters under my bed to catch. So, when I was sent the Original Stretch™ Blanket ($159) from Big Blanket Co., I was curious to see if it would be successful in transforming me into a true human burrito.
These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors

Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
I Tried TikTok’s ‘Treatment Bun,’ and My Oily Hair Has Never Looked Better—Even 3 Days After Washing It

When it comes to hair trends and treatments that promise soft, shiny strands, I tend to opt out. The oil glands on my scalp are hardworking and my washes tend to last an absolute maximum of three days—well, to be fair, I can make it four days, but I’d be wearing a naturally slicked-back bun (sans product) that final day. So when I heard about the "treatment buns" taking over TikTok, I was understandably skeptical about trying it out on my own hair. The trend involves applying a mask or treatment to your hair and slicking it back into a bun, letting the product fully absorb into the hair over the course of a day before rinsing it out.
Stuck Carrying the Full Mental Load of The Holidays? Here’s How To Deal

Between wrapping up work duties for the year and holiday festivities, this season can be hectic (read: overwhelming) for a lot of people, particularly for women who often perform more emotional labor in relationships and carry the burden of managing the mental load of the holidays of their whole family and household.
Dermatologists Are Begging You Not to Use Someone Else’s Razor While You’re Home for the Holidays

No one works harder during the holiday season than the pink Venus razor that’s been living in my mom’s guest bathroom since the early days of the pandemic. Despite the fact that this three-blade disposable was supposed to be trashed after a few uses, it’s been hanging around for the better part of the last three years and—apparently, as I recently and horrifyingly learned—is used by multiple members of my family every time they come home.
Why the Classic Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Is Worth Being on Your Auto-Refill List This Winter

It's that time of the season, folks. While it's yet to snow in some cities, others are already blanketed in a white flurry, and temps are in the negatives. The combo of cold, dry weather is especially bad for our lips. New York City’s winds have been especially brutal to my lips these past few weeks, causing me to go through several different lip balms over the course of a month and ruin some very *romantic* moments (rude). But thanks to one lip treatment, I’ve been able to get my juicy and kissable pout back.
‘I Live in a Place Where It’s Dark 20 Hours a Day All Winter—Here’s How I Stave Off Seasonal Depression and Keep to a ‘Normal’ Schedule’

Over the summer I visited Iceland, and I couldn’t believe how the sun was up for 20 hours and how little nighttime there was. It blew my mind that I was able to wade in the must-visit Blue Lagoon at 11 p.m. with the sun still shining bright in my eyes. At the time, it was easy to see why, along with the other Nordic countries, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, Iceland was once again rated in the top seven of the Happiest Countries in The World for 2022. But what I really want to know is how Nordic people stay happy during winter when these same countries face more than 20 hours of darkness every day.
How an Intuitive Eating Dietitian Navigates Food Shaming During the Holidays

The holidays are an (ahem) interesting time for many reasons. Sure, it's a glorious time of year to get in the holiday spirit, but it’s also when many of us are around that one person that can make even the best gatherings feel uncomfortable by food shaming. Despite being well-intentioned in some cases, food shaming—which includes negative commentary on food choices that can spark shame and guilt—cause significantly more harm than good.
Do Different Types of Kale Pack the Same Nutrients?

When it comes to nutritional powerhouses, kale is among the most contentious ones of the dark leafy bunch. Some people absolutely love it, while others avoid it at all costs—and I’m an active, dedicated member of the kale fan club. It’s always my green of choice when building a salad, and I’ll typically buy a different type of kale than I did the last just to mix things up. But lately, à la Carrie Bradshaw, I couldn’t help but wonder: Are different types of kale identical from a nutritional standpoint, or do their nutrients vary from one kind to the next?
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
