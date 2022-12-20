Read full article on original website
A Charming Old World-Inspired Los Angeles Condo Is a Vintage Lover’s Dream
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Playa del Rey — Los Angeles, California. Type of home: Two-Bedroom Condo. Size: 1140 square feet. Years lived in: 3.5 years,...
A Nature-Influenced California Home Finds Beauty In Plants, Patterns, and Textures
Name: Yasemin Sussman, my husband, a muralist and artist in Berkeley, our six-year-old son Luka Falcon, and our Russian Blue cat. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our light-filled, North Berkeley Victorian home showcases 12-foot ceilings, a custom seven-foot arch window in the front living room, an expansive dining space, and a large, lush backyard with a variety of plants and trees (avocado, lemon, and olive trees; agave, aloe, and banana plants). Seamless indoor-outdoor living creates beautiful, natural light in every space. The loft-like upstairs includes a primary bedroom with an attached bathroom and another bedroom with a separate full bathroom, as well as two nooks, exposed wood beams, and skylights.
These Transformed Cabinets Are Maybe the Most Whimsical Kitchen Feature We’ve Ever Seen
Somehow, even though there’s so much to behold in Tay BeepBoop‘s Victorian home, it feels balanced and easy on the eyes — a vibrant adult playground right in the heart of San Francisco, California. I could go on for days about all of my favorite elements of the home, from the monster busts along the staircase and the faux greenery wall installation to the jewel-toned ceilings, but something that might be easier copied in your own home, in my opinion? A squiggly, very whimsical set of painted kitchen cabinets, that is, if you’re brave enough to add pattern to this highly visible cook space spot.
Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life
If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Bedroom — Here’s What She Told Me to Change
Like most social media users, I wish I could have a picture-perfect home. Unfortunately, my efforts tend to feel forced or appear flat in photos. I’ve spent the last couple of months working with home stager Amanda Lewis of The Den Rentals to elevate my space and achieve a more sophisticated feel. Although her recommendations are for those looking to list a home or host an open house, I’m still choosing to apply her tips for a room worthy of an editorial spread. Here is some great advice she gave me about spiffing up my own bedroom.
My Aldi holiday gift ideas for wine lovers – including a Prosecco for $9 ‘that you cannot beat’
FOR the wine lovers in your life, Aldi has deals on over 10 vino-inspired gifts perfect for the holiday season. The tip comes from Katie, a lifestyle blogger and foodie known as bitsbitesblog to her TikTok and social media family. She also has a website with the same name dedicated...
Before and After: A $1,300 Bedroom Redo Keeps the Furniture, But Brings in Dreamy Boho Vibes
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Just 27 Ridiculously Pets We Saw in House Tours This Year
As someone whose camera roll is mostly filled with photos of my dog in cute, disobedient, or bizarre positions, I know how difficult it can be to take great — read: not blurry — photos of a creature that doesn’t speak a human language. But somehow, the photographers who document our house tours are fantastic at capturing the cutest pet moments, from cats perched on sunny windowsills to dogs laying perfectly still on beds and couches. Maybe it’s because they’re professionals? Regardless, it’s a delight, and perhaps the only thing I love more than seeing how people decorate their spaces is meeting their pets (even if virtually).
How My Boyfriend and I Are Joining Christmas and Hanukkah Traditions in a Studio Apartment
I wouldn’t say I grew up in a terribly religious Jewish household, but there were some things that my parents were pretty firm about: You must go to Hebrew school twice a week, challah is a treat to be clawed at viciously so you get the best parts before your siblings, and there is no Christmas tree in the house.
These Are The Best Cities For Celebrating Christmas in 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — at least, it can be, depending on where you celebrate the holidays. Whether you choose to spend it with family, friends, or on a festive vacation, there are plenty of elements that contribute to people’s Christmas destination of choice. But when it comes to the U.S., which are the best cities in which to celebrate the holiday?
You Can Now Rent the Cottage From “The Holiday” on Airbnb
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve ever seen “The Holiday“, you’ll be familiar with Kate Winslet’s cozy cottage in the heart of countryside. Now, thanks to Airbnb, fans of the festive favorite can enjoy a stay at the property that inspired the idyllic Rosehill Cottage that has become synonymous with Christmas time.
How to Dust Your Bookshelf Like a Pro, According to Marie Kondo
Meg is a freelance writer and editor who lives in Pittsburgh, PA with her husband and four children. Meg is a counselor by education and an extrovert exploring the world by nature. Meg writes about education, travel, real estate, culture, parenting, adoption, and social justice. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently...
Cardi B’s Disney-Themed Christmas Tree Is Perfect Family Decor
Cardi B’s home is holiday-ready. The rapper recently took to Instagram to share a peek at her 2022 holiday decor, which included several different Christmas trees — including a “Momiana”- approved Disney tree for her children, Kulture and Wave. The white, Disney-themed evergreen was covered in...
These Plant Trends Will Be Popular In 2023, According to The Spruce
Plant parents, another year is almost upon us, and you can expect plenty of popular new botanical fads to pop up in 2023. To help you plan ahead, The Spruce tapped Costa Farms horticulturist Justin Hancock and “Houseplant Warrior” author Raffaele Di Lallo to predict the top plant trends for 2023. If you’re looking for green thumb inspiration, read on to discover the most popular plant trends heading into the new year.
This Stackable Microwave Cookware Set Can Make a 3-Course Meal All At Once (It’s on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most kitchen hacks simplify the way you’ve been doing things, but there are some that totally change the way the you prep and cook your meals. Joseph Joseph is a brand we love for its innovative cooking and food prep solutions, and it’s delivered yet again. This time, it gave us an all-in-one microwave cookware set that can cook an entire three-course meal in one go. The four-piece Stackable Microwave Cooking Set — a modern spin on traditional bamboo steamer baskets — uses multiple sections of differing sizes that can layer on top of one another to either cook one dish or several in one go. Because moisture is trapped inside, it’s able to successfully steam whatever ingredients you’re working with. Add dry rice or potatoes and the recommended amount of water to the base, then layer your fish, meat, and vegetables into the charcoal-colored second layer, and toss the whole ting in the microwave. If you want, you can even top the orange grill grate-style section with ingredients you want to keep on the drier side, such as garlic, onions, and shallots for topping or mixing in with your starch or veg.
7 of the Prettiest Houses Under $500,000 to Hit the Market in 2022
Scrolling through real estate listings looking at various dream homes is a tough job but, hey, someone’s gotta do it! Half the fun of receiving tips and scouring listing sites for Property Crush potential is the joy of the find — stumbling across a home with an unusual facade, gloriously low price point, or unbelievable interior design, and then getting to highlight it on Apartment Therapy.
PetSmart Is Offering Free Santa Photos For Your Dog
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Pictures with Santa aren’t just for kids anymore! Whether your dog has been naughty or nice this year, you can get an adorable photo of them posing with St. Nicholas at PetSmart, free of charge.
Before and After: A Dingy Basement Becomes an Elegant Bedroom— with a Surprising Paint Choice
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re lucky enough to have a basement in your home, you know how valuable that extra space can be. And you know just how dark and dreary that space can be, too, owing to little natural light and frequently low ceilings (it is underground, after all).
The Most Popular Home Products in 2022, According to Google
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Each year Google releases its much-anticipated Holiday 100 list that showcases all of the products that defined the previous 12 months. Based on trending searches, these are the items that Americans have been lusting over throughout the year, whether its apparel and accessories, pet products, or beauty favorites.
The 24 Best Books of the Year, According to BookTokers and Bookstagrammers
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’re the type of person who’s always looking for their next read or someone who prefers to save up books for beach vacations and long flights, there’s never a bad time to add a few titles to your to-be-read pile (either a physical stack of books or just a list on your Goodreads account, of course). Now is an especially good time to do so, though, because according to seasoned readers and reviewers on Instagram and TikTok, 2022 was an excellent year for books!
