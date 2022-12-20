We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most kitchen hacks simplify the way you’ve been doing things, but there are some that totally change the way the you prep and cook your meals. Joseph Joseph is a brand we love for its innovative cooking and food prep solutions, and it’s delivered yet again. This time, it gave us an all-in-one microwave cookware set that can cook an entire three-course meal in one go. The four-piece Stackable Microwave Cooking Set — a modern spin on traditional bamboo steamer baskets — uses multiple sections of differing sizes that can layer on top of one another to either cook one dish or several in one go. Because moisture is trapped inside, it’s able to successfully steam whatever ingredients you’re working with. Add dry rice or potatoes and the recommended amount of water to the base, then layer your fish, meat, and vegetables into the charcoal-colored second layer, and toss the whole ting in the microwave. If you want, you can even top the orange grill grate-style section with ingredients you want to keep on the drier side, such as garlic, onions, and shallots for topping or mixing in with your starch or veg.

2 DAYS AGO