Peachtree City, GA

henrycountytimes.com

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
HAMPTON, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dead, man injured in suspected murder-suicide attempt at hotel in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A woman died, and a man was injured after a suspected murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department officers arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday. According to WSB-TV, officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WISH-TV

Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA

