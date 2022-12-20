Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
henrycountytimes.com
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
79-year-old with dementia disappears after doctor’s appointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call for a 79-year-old who didn’t come home after a doctor’s appointment Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities said they are looking for 79-year-old Edward Felder, last known to be...
Smyrna police lieutenant to spend Christmas at home after heart attack
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A local lieutenant will spend Christmas at home this year-- nearly a year after a heart attack sent him to the hospital. WSB spoke with him and learned his message this year:. “I was determined to walk again, that was all I thought about,” Lt....
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
Woman dead, man injured in suspected murder-suicide attempt at hotel in Georgia
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A woman died, and a man was injured after a suspected murder-suicide attempt at a hotel in Brookhaven, Georgia. Brookhaven Police Department officers arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday. According to WSB-TV, officers found a woman dead with a gunshot wound. A man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves hit popular Marietta Square business on one of its busiest days of the year
MARIETTA, Ga. - Police in Marietta need help finding whoever broke into a pie shop and made off with the cash register and safe. Lauren Bolden owns the Pie Bar with her husband. She says the break-in happened on one of the biggest sale days of the year. "December 23rd...
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
cobbcountycourier.com
Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”
The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
Authorities identify human remains found near Etowah River
CANTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains recovered in Canton in November. Canton police officials said the remains found in the Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street area were identified as 62-year-old John Waller of Canton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WISH-TV
Family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and it...
wufe967.com
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
Georgia police noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night. In a real-life heartwarming Christmas story, Cobb County Police Department Officer Withers paid for the hotel room for the man in need with his own money as well as providing the man with a warm meal.
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
Comments / 0