CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.

HAMPTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO