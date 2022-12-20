Fortnite maker Epic Games agrees to settle privacy and deception cases

Read full article on original website
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle a privacy suit over Cambridge Analytica
Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class-action lawsuit claiming it improperly shared users' information with Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm used by the Trump campaign. The proposed settlement is a result of revelations in 2018 that information of up to 87 million...
Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bail into parents' custody
Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps the most infamous person in the world of cryptocurrencies, will be released on $250 million bail as he prepares to face criminal charges that he lied to investors and took billions of dollars of his customers' money for his own personal use. The 30-year-old founder of the...
From Twitter chaos to TikTok bans to the metaverse, social media had a rocky 2022
2022 has been a rocky year for social media companies. Facebook burned through billions of dollars trying to make the metaverse happen. Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and plunged the company into chaos, sending advertisers and some power users fleeing. Across Silicon Valley, tens of thousands of workers have been laid off as economic woes deflated tech's pandemic high.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
