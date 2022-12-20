CVS and Walgreens limit sales of children's meds as the 'tripledemic' drives demand

Read full article on original website
A Chick-fil-A location is fined for giving workers meals instead of money
A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina has been fined $6,450 for paying workers with meals instead of money and violating child labor laws, the Department of Labor has announced. An investigation by the DOL found that at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville, N.C., three employees under 18 were assigned hazardous tasks, such as operating, loading and unloading the trash compactor.
FDA changes Plan B label to clarify 'morning-after' pill doesn't cause abortion
WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will overhaul packaging labels for the emergency contraceptive pill, Plan B, that women can take after having sex to prevent a pregnancy. The federal agency said it will remove references on the contraception's packaging that claim, without scientific...
