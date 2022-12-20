The Packers defense was the story of the team's Christmas Day win over the Dolphins, 26-20, with three fourth-quarter interceptions of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The electric Jaire Alexander started the takeaway barrage at the start of the quarter, De'Vondre Campbell continued it and Rasul Douglas sealed the win in the final minute. ...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 48 MINUTES AGO