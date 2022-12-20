Read full article on original website
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers happy playing 'meaningful games'
The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is happy his team is in the playoff hunt and playing "meaningful games."
Jaire Alexander delivers must-see post-game interview after Packers win over Dolphins on Christmas
The Packers defense was the story of the team's Christmas Day win over the Dolphins, 26-20, with three fourth-quarter interceptions of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The electric Jaire Alexander started the takeaway barrage at the start of the quarter, De'Vondre Campbell continued it and Rasul Douglas sealed the win in the final minute. ...
