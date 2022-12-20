More Iranians face possible execution as authorities seek to crush continuing unrest

Read full article on original website
Related
Putin claims Moscow is ready for Ukraine talks as attacks continue
KYIV, Ukraine — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released...
Russia responds to Zelenskyy's visit by accusing the U.S. of a proxy war in Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington, D.C. — having secured billions of dollars in U.S. aid and multiple standing ovations in Congress — the Kremlin was quick to criticize the trip. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide an additional $1.85 billion in military...
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.
3 people died when a shooter targeted a Kurdish cultural center in Paris
PARIS — A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighborhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested. The Paris prosecutor said the suspect had recently been released from prison after attacking migrants living in...
China has stopped publishing daily COVID data amid reports of a huge spike in cases
China has stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data, adding to concerns that the country's leadership may be concealing negative information about the pandemic following the easing of restrictions. China's National Health Commission said in a statement that it would no longer publish the data daily beginning Sunday and that "from now...
Pope Francis laments the 'icy winds of war' buffeting humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war" buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as "senseless." At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
These photos show how daily life continues as Kyiv enters its 2nd winter of war
Since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the country has been in a state of flux. Ukrainians have had to recalibrate their idea of what normal is monthly, weekly, daily — or even hourly. In the winter days immediately following the invasion, with a Russian...
Taliban expels female teachers from some schools. So who will teach the girls?
Two days ago the Taliban government in Afghanistan issued an edict banning female students from attending university, expanding on an earlier ban on secondary school for girls. With that, the highest level of education an Afghan girl could attain is grade 6, the last year of elementary school. But on...
Fears of a 'dark COVID winter' in rural China grow as the holiday rush begins
As COVID-19 spreads largely unchecked from Beijing to Shanghai, China is bracing for a second surge, jumpstarted by millions of people who are planning holiday travel from cities back to their rural villages, where the health care system is far patchier. "I really don't think the village doctors, or even...
How life got pricier (and, yes, cheaper!) this year — in 7 charts
Boy, have we talked a lot about inflation this year. The rising cost of food, pricier oil, supply-chain turmoil, Russia's war in Ukraine, growing wages and a lingering labor shortage all contributed to higher prices that touched almost every part of our lives. Here are some of the ways our...
Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless. The U.S. had sought to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner — the WNBA...
