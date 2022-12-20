Read full article on original website
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was the first major action taken by the controversial Office of Election Crimes and Security. A Broward County judge this week tossed the case on the grounds that the Office of Statewide Prosecution does not have jurisdiction to prosecute since the office can only prosecute crimes that occurred in two or more counties. Two other cases were dismissed on similar grounds.
Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A trial has been delayed for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is accused of tens of millions of dollars in fraud. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals. He is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture. Coleman’s attorney said he needed more time to prepare. U.S. District Judge Michael Mills signed an order Wednesday pushing the Jan. 30 trial to May 8. A federal indictment says farmers delivered grain to Express Grain in 2021 without receiving payment. In September 2021, Express Grain had $70 million in outstanding loans from UMB Bank in Kansas City, Missouri.
Court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple. The Daily Herald reports that the high court on Thursday unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias. The justices concluded that the defense could have dismissed the juror ahead of Talbott’s trial but opted not to. Detectives arrested Talbott in 2018 after using the then-novel method of forensic genealogy to connect him to the slayings of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook. He was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
What Minnesota’s most diverse Legislature means for policy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some of the newest members of Minnesota’s most diverse Legislature to date say they plan to use their history-making elections to pass policies that would protect the minority communities they represent. When 201 legislative members convene in January, there will be 35 lawmakers of color. Twelve lawmakers are part of the LGBTQ community. And for the first time, Black women will be represented in Minnesota’s Senate — there will be three of them. Some goals include protecting transgender rights and safeguarding abortion access. Seasoned legislators who have been working for years on some of these issues now feel they have the momentum to push them forward.
Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has denied Infowars host Alex Jones’ motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. The ruling finds that the motion is not supported “by any evidence or case law.” Jones for years described the 2012 massacre as a hoax on his broadcasts. In October the jury decided that he must pay $965 million in compensatory damages. A judge later added on another $473 million in punitive damages. Jones attorney Norm Pattis called Thursday’s ruling “expected and disappointing” and vowed to appeal. Earlier in the year a separate jury in Texas awarded the parents of a victim $49 million.
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire started about a month ago at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., facility in St. Clair County, near the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville. According to an Alabama Department of Environmental Management update Thursday, extinguishing the fire is “critical,” but will be difficult because it’s mostly underground. The department also says those with breathing-related health conditions may consider temporarily relocating because of the smoke.
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
