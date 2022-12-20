Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
Dominic Box, a Savannah resident and QAnon activist and election conspiracy theorist, has been charged in the Jan. 6 riot. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday via teleconference in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where he was charged with four misdemeanors related to his entry into the Capitol.
Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort
LISTEN: Georgia's oldest city is now a World War II Heritage City, standing as the state's sole honoree in the federal program. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces.
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
WSAV-TV
Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown
The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
hotelbusiness.com
First Cambria opens in Georgia
Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International has opened the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s newest downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel is in the city’s National Historic Landmark District. It is within...
wtoc.com
Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Gallery: Girls of Purpose Gala
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Girls of Purpose held their gala Thursday night. WSAV’s very own Daisy Kershaw was the emcee at the event. Check out a photo gallery below!
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Continues Expansion Across Georgia Markets with 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Development Project in Savannah
SAVANNAH, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.
WJCL
City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
WJCL
Savannah airport reports flight delays, cancellation amid Christmas travel rush
SAVANNAH, Ga. — As of Wednesday afternoon, there are multiple flight delays and at least one cancellation at the airport in Savannah. Multiple airlines reported delays as long as five hours on Wednesday, according to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport website. One United Airlines flight to Chicago, scheduled for...
SPD: Man injured in shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was a result of a domestic-related dispute. Police say the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air […]
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
wtoc.com
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 2