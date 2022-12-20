ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Savannah honored by National Park Service as WWII ‘Heritage City’ for civilian war effort

LISTEN: Georgia's oldest city is now a World War II Heritage City, standing as the state's sole honoree in the federal program. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. The National Park Service has named Savannah as a World War II Heritage City, joining a list of 19 communities in the U.S. which the agency recognizes as having played pivotal roles in the war effort through their civilian workforces.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown

The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers in sports. Miss Wisconsin, a Savannah native, visits her hometown. The 2014 graduate of Savannah Arts Academy talks about pageant competition and why she's encouraging more girls to pursue careers...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
SAVANNAH, GA
hotelbusiness.com

First Cambria opens in Georgia

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International has opened the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s newest downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel is in the city’s National Historic Landmark District. It is within...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Old Savannah City Mission experiencing high turnout due to below freezing temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The temperatures are staying below freezing this Christmas Eve and several area shelters are opening their doors to help those that need it. Jermaine Ray, who’s the program director here at Old Savannah City Mission says that usually, on a cold day they’d see roughly 60 people but this Christmas Eve, they had 85 people needing to get out of the cold.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Continues Expansion Across Georgia Markets with 280-Unit Luxury Apartment Development Project in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multifamily developer with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces its newest project, Aventon Victory in Savannah, Georgia. The community will be a 280-unit, four-story, Class-A development, located near the intersection of Victory Drive and Harry Truman Parkway, just two miles from historic Downtown Savannah and just two blocks from Daffin Park.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Man injured in shooting on Wilder Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was a result of a domestic-related dispute. Police say the man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

