wdrb.com
WDRB Positive spotlights the heart, humor, and humility of Kentuckiana from 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Terrible tweets, cruel comments, constant complaining. It's easy to feel consumed by a negative world, but look closer. There's heart, humor, and humility guiding many of our neighbors, friends, and family in greater Louisville. WDRB assigned anchor Chris Sutter to focus on them. Below are some...
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
wdrb.com
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Louisville airport during holiday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's day two of travel headaches for many at Muhammad Ali International Airport. Inside Louisville's airport many strangers have become friends after swapping stories of travel woes, whether it has been travelling to or from Louisville. "I immediately started calling all the airlines," said Mackenzie Moir...
'Seek to address this crisis': Kentucky governor to send more eviction relief funds to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday, the Kentucky governor announced the reallocation of more than $38 million to help Louisville renters and landlords still impacted by the pandemic. The funds will come from Team Kentucky’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg was on hand for the announcement...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner: More than 500 people dead in Metro from overdoses in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner warns that 2022 was another deadly year for people experiencing addiction. At least 516 people died from overdoses this year, according to the coroner. While this number is down from the last two years, which saw more than 600 overdose deaths, there...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
wdrb.com
Black Market KY closes after car crashes into building, leaving hole that needs repaired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Market KY in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is closed after a car slid off the road and crashed into it. The store said it happened during the winter storm Thursday night and left a hole in the side of the building with the mural, at 23rd and West Market streets.
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
wdrb.com
'Stay off the roads' | Gov. Beshear sends strong message about bitter cold gripping the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a strong message Friday morning about the bitter cold weather gripping the commonwealth. "Stay inside. Stay off the roads," he said at a 10 a.m. news conference from Frankfort. "The last-minute shopping is not worth it if it would cost you your life."
