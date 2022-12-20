ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Allison Maluchnick Announced as New Executive Director of The Nic

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Board of Directors have announced that Casper native Allison Maluchnik has been appointed the new Executive Director of The Nic. The news came via a press release from The Nic's Board of Directors who wrote that Maluchnik will fill the role that was vacated by former Executive Director, Andy Couch.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped

When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner

We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental

An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
BAR NUNN, WY
K2 Radio

Due to Weather, Hogadon Closed Until Friday

The weather outside is frightful and Hogadon Basin Ski Area has announced that, due to said frightful weather, they are shutting down operations until Friday...at the earliest. That comes from a Facebook post from the City of Casper. "Due to plummeting temperatures, Hogadon Baskin Ski Area is now closed for...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/22 – 12/23/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van

Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy