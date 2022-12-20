Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Related
Allison Maluchnick Announced as New Executive Director of The Nic
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Board of Directors have announced that Casper native Allison Maluchnik has been appointed the new Executive Director of The Nic. The news came via a press release from The Nic's Board of Directors who wrote that Maluchnik will fill the role that was vacated by former Executive Director, Andy Couch.
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest Winner
We asked you to send us your photos, you voted for your favorite, now it is time to crown the winner of the 2022 'Christmas Kids' Photo Contest. Congratulations to Braylee Murray!. Braylee's photo received the most votes and now the family will be receiving a $500 gift card! Thanks...
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
Warm Weather, 20% Chance of Snow on Christmas in Natrona County
The National Weather Service says today's high is near 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday evening before 11 p.m. with a low around 22 degrees. Casper Houses Go...
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Offering Christmas Gifts, Donations to Casper Families
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's not because of the presents. It's not because of the food. It's not because of the snow (dear God is it not because of the snow). It's the most wonderful time of the year because so many people give what they can to others.
WYDOT Records 64 mph Wind Gust in Casper Near McKinley Street, WYO 258 CLOSED
A Facebook post from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 2. read:. WYO 258 south Casper closed to light and high profile vehicles. Our weather station near the McKinley Street intersection recently recorded a wind gust of 64 mph. I-25 Douglas to Cheyenne also closed to light and high...
Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles
Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville. This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.
UPDATE: Heat Miser Arrested, Caught Trying to Melt Natrona County Down
UPDATE: Heat Miser was arrested by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office this morning. In a recent post on Facebook, the NCSO wrote that at around 5 p.m. last night Heat Miser was caught in action attempting to melt the County down. "He was taken into custody by deputies and booked...
Natrona County Fire District: Recent Fire Was Accidental
An accidental fire destroyed an abandoned structure in Bar Nunn on Wednesday, according to an updated news release from the Natrona County Fire District on Friday. The building was a wood-working shop, not a residential structure as initially reported. Likewise, the cause initially was undetermined due to the amount of...
Hundreds of Natrona County Residents Still Without Power During Below Zero Weather
Many Natrona County residents are reporting that their power is still out. It's currently unknown if this outage is due to the same reason as the previous outage, but numerous people are saying that their power is out. The email below is one that many residents have received:. The Rocky...
CNN Highlights ’70 Degree Temperature Drop’ in 18 Hours of Casper
Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, so cold we don't want to leave our homes but even in our homes it's cold so now we don't know what to do and we're depressed. That's how cold it is. In fact, it is so cold that CNN has written an article to discuss just how cold the last few days in Casper have been.
Ford Wyoming Center Shares ‘Know Before You Go’ Tips for the ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ Concert
The "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" featuring Snoop Dogg and T-Pain is happening today (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022) and the Ford Wyoming Center wants to make sure concert goers are prepared for the concert. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a graphic with a detailed list of things to...
Due to Weather, Hogadon Closed Until Friday
The weather outside is frightful and Hogadon Basin Ski Area has announced that, due to said frightful weather, they are shutting down operations until Friday...at the earliest. That comes from a Facebook post from the City of Casper. "Due to plummeting temperatures, Hogadon Baskin Ski Area is now closed for...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/22 – 12/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County SO: Resources Available for Those Needing Shelter
The drastically lower temperatures throughout Wyoming can lethal, and the Natrona County Emergency Management Office of the Sheriff's Office says resources are available for those who need a warm place. Nearly the entire state is under a wind chill warning with predictions of 40 to 50 degrees below zero until...
Central Wyoming Counseling Center Donates Toys and a Check to Stuff the Van
Stuff the Van has come and gone for another year and, once again, it has ensured that multiple Casper families will be able to have a happy, merry Christmas this year. That's because of of the various donations from community members. Individuals and businesses stepped up in a big way this Christmas season, offering multiple gifts, food items, money, and more.
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell Confronted on Alleged Slanderous Comments
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell was the subject of the first 20 minutes of the December 20, 2022 Casper City Council meeting, due to comments he's made regarding a story from K2 Radio News which alleged that Knell threatened to kill his ex-wife. The story, written by K2 Radio News Reporter...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0