Alyssa Milano posts no-makeup selfie to mark 50th birthday: ‘No filter’

By Margaret Abrams
 5 days ago

Alyssa Milano must be “Charmed.”

The longtime Hollywood actress turned 50 on Monday, and celebrated with a no-makeup selfie. And while she might have played a witch on TV, she’s aging like a vampire.

“This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up [sic],” Milano wrote on Instagram .

“I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings,” she continued in her caption.

“’I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time.”

Concluded the “Who’s the Boss?” star, who snapped the pic in bed while wearing a Yankees T-shirt, “There’s still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It’s even been okay to look back where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life and who stayed. Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going.”

Milano’s celebrity friends — including “WTB?” co-star Tony Danza and “Suits” actress Sarah Rafferty as well as Teri Hatcher, Pauly Shore, Danica McKellar and Paulina Porizkova — all wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

The “Who’s The Boss?” actress hits the red carpet in full glam.
Variety via Getty Images

“Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful,” gushed “Orange Is the New Black” actress Taryn Manning.

“Not sure it’s fair to other 50 yr olds to have your daughter stand in for you,” a fan joked.

The “Melrose Place” actress still goes glam for Hollywood events.
Getty Images for Fanatics

Others were impressed with Milano’s lack of makeup, with one person writing, “Gorgeous. You DON’T need make-up [sic]. Never wear ‘war paint’ again.”

