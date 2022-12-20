Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
13 WHAM
Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard
The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Giving back during the holidays
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on giving back to those in need during the holidays. Employees at HCR Home Care in Rochester are donating toys, food, and winter clothing to children and families across the state. “Our annual holiday tradition of helping families in need continues because...
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
13 WHAM
Helping those battling addiction get into the holiday spirit
Rochester, N.Y. — A Christmas celebration party was hosted by the Reentry & Community Development Center on Saturday. The organization that hosted the event is a black-led non-profit dedicated to helping men and women that have been recently released from custody - who are struggling with addiction. Attendees were...
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions continue to affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Saturday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, […]
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Impassable roads require the assistance of snowmobiles to make it to stranded drivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York municipalities have resorted to using snowmobiles to reach those stranded and or in need of help during the Blizzard of 2022. A common practice during previous severe storms, notably during 'Snovember 2014.' Friday morning the City of Lackawanna, one of the hardest hit areas, asked people for immediate help on Facebook.
Buffalo Bills Flying Into Rochester On Christmas Day
The Buffalo Bills spend Saturday celebrating winning the AFC East title after beating the Chicago Bears 35-13 in Chicago.
wwnytv.com
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
There’s No Way You’ve Heard of These 13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns
New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of. New York state is currently ranked 3rd in population in the...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
wxxinews.org
Powerful winter storm brings high winds, frigid temperatures to Rochester and most of Western NY
As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday. Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout...
Rochester area power outages down after peak of 40,000 without power
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
13 WHAM
ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway
Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
‘It ripped apart’: Video shows golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
13 WHAM
Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve 10 years ago
Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marked 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial to pay...
Update: More than 81,000 customers without power as ‘blinding’ storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8:30 p.m.: Across Upstate, 81,148 customers are without power, according to the utilities. In Central New York, just over 2,700 customers were without power (2,200 in Oneida County and 470 in Oswego County) Original article:. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York utilities report that more than 100,000 customers are...
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
Comments / 0