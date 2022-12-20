ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Likely The Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An intense winter storm continues to bring very harsh winter conditions for most of the eastern United States. In Western New York portions of the Buffalo area have measured between 1 to 2 feet of snow as a result of blizzard-like squalls coming off Lake Erie. This heavy, wind-driven snow reached as far east as Brockport where over 7 inches has been measured over the last 36 hours. Even if you did not see the heavy snow, bitter cold and high winds have been unrelenting since Friday. At times, the wind chill factor has been reaching dangerous levels at -10 to -20 degrees.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend

Rochester, N.Y. — A fierce and frigid winter storm blasted the Rochester area Friday, with high wind gusts and rapidly plummeting temperatures resulting in power outages, downed trees and power lines, and messy conditions on the roads. Most flights at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport were cancelled, and...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Giving back during the holidays

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on giving back to those in need during the holidays. Employees at HCR Home Care in Rochester are donating toys, food, and winter clothing to children and families across the state. “Our annual holiday tradition of helping families in need continues because...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Helping those battling addiction get into the holiday spirit

Rochester, N.Y. — A Christmas celebration party was hosted by the Reentry & Community Development Center on Saturday. The organization that hosted the event is a black-led non-profit dedicated to helping men and women that have been recently released from custody - who are struggling with addiction. Attendees were...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions continue to affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Saturday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

ROC Royal Foundation hosts 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway

Rochester, N.Y. — ROC Royal Foundation and PBC Entertainment hosted its 9th annual Holiday Toy Giveaway on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, 1,000 pre-registered youth were able to celebrate the holiday season with gifts, snacks, and pictures with Santa Claus. The purpose of the event is to give back...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Remembering those lost on Christmas Eve 10 years ago

Webster, N.Y. — This Christmas Eve marked 10 years since the ambush that claimed the lives of two West Webster firefighters and left two other injured. On Saturday, the department marked the day with a memorial. Members of the Webster Fire Department and residents visited the memorial to pay...
WEBSTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm

Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
BUFFALO, NY

