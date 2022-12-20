Syndication: The Record

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver
Fans were concerned for Pam Oliver after hearing a few of the reports she delivered during Sunday’s Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. Oliver, a veteran reporter, did not sound like her usual self while delivering a few reports during the second quarter for FOX: Pam Oliver not sounding great... The post Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs
The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state. While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals. But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’ That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things. Firstly, it...
Updating NFC Playoff Race: Packers Half-Game Behind Commanders
Everything went the Green Bay Packers’ way this weekend. Here is the latest from the NFC playoff chase with two weeks to go.
Packers Dolphins Football
Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas, center, celebrates making an interception with teammates Innis Gaines, left, and De'Vondre Campbell during the second half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Packers defensive cordinator Joe Barry on Dolphins' speed at receiver
The Green Bay Packers have to take away the explosive play against the Miami Dolphins.
Reports: Jets receivers coach Miles Austin suspended for sports betting
The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's policy on gambling on sports. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the suspension is for at least one year. Austin is appealing the suspension. Austin did not bet on NFL games, according to his counsel. "The NFL suspended Miles...
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return
Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl
Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans. ...
NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Packers LT David Bakhtiari on Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed the last two games following an appendectomy.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Says They're Ready Despite The Weather
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Dolphins.
The Greeneville Sun
440
Followers
4K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0