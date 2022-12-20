Syndication: The Record

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greeneville Sun
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts after failing to convert on downs in the second half. The Lions defeat the Jets, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

Larry Brown Sports

Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver

Fans were concerned for Pam Oliver after hearing a few of the reports she delivered during Sunday’s Week 16 game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. Oliver, a veteran reporter, did not sound like her usual self while delivering a few reports during the second quarter for FOX: Pam Oliver not sounding great... The post Fans concerned about reports from Pam Oliver appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs

The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state.  While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals.  But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’  That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things.  Firstly, it...
Packers Dolphins Football

Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas, center, celebrates making an interception with teammates Innis Gaines, left, and De'Vondre Campbell during the second half of the Packers' 26-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
GREEN BAY, WI
Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
No. 5 Alabama, No. 9 K-State have plenty to prove in Sugar Bowl

Alabama fell short of its annual expectation of being in the College Football Playoff. Kansas State exceeded all expectations by winning the Big 12 championship. The No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-2) and the No. 9 Wildcats (10-3) enter the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon from different perspectives, but both teams say that being a warm-up for the CFP doesn't diminish the importance of their game in New Orleans. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
