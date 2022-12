SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police are investigating two shoplifting incidents reported at Sunglass Hut at 1205 Outlet Center Drive. On December 14 an unknown suspect entered the business and reportedly stole 24 pair of sunglasses valued at $10,000. On December 15, another 11 pair of sunglasses was stolen. They were valued at $5,300. Altogether, $15,300 in sunglasses was reported stolen during the two thefts.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO