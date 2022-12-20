Planning commission votes to recommend annexation of property into city limits; housing development planned

The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO