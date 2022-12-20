ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Planning commission votes to recommend annexation of property into city limits; housing development planned

By Melissa Cason
Stuttgart Daily Leader
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ed88radio.com

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says

The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Utility crews working to restore services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem

The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August.  The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Cold air begins to move into the Twin Lakes area

A Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect for the entire KTLO listening area as the cold front beings to move in. Dennis Cavenaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock has the latest on the weather event. Listen:. Tune in to KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

UA-Little Rock researcher uncovers history of American Indian nurses in World War I

One University of Arkansas at Little Rock researcher has made it her mission to uncover the history of American Indian women who served as Army nurses during World War I. Dr. Daniel Littlefield, director of Sequoyah National Research Center, and Erin Fehr, assistant director and archivist, partnered with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to create a website commemorating the approximately 12,000 American Indians who served in the military during World War I.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy