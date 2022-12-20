Planning commission votes to recommend annexation of property into city limits; housing development planned

Read full article on original website
Related
ed88radio.com
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says
The house on West 24th Street in Little Rock where Terry Lauderdale and his two roommates live has had its problems since they moved in almost a year ago, he said. What caused the most distress for the tenants and caught the attention of city code inspectors was exposed electrical wiring. “A puppy bit into […] The post House owned by landlord previously sued by AG no longer risks tenants’ life and safety, lawyer says appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Summit Utilities: Gas outage in Little Rock area
The extreme cold from Thursday night’s arctic blast has left some Little Rock-area homes without gas service.
Utility crews working to restore services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
Little Rock emergency shelter closed due to burst pipe
The City of Little Rock announced Friday night the closing of one of the temporary emergency shelters due to a burst pipe in the building.
Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August. The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KATV
U.S. Army Pine Bluff Arsenal say residents should not be alarmed if they hear or see this
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Pine Bluff announced on Monday that residents in Pine Bluff should not be worried if they see smoke or hear any noise coming from the installation. The installation will be going on from Tuesday, Dec. 20 until Thursday, Dec. 22. The Arsenal's...
This Girl Is On Fire: First Black Woman Captain Appointed For Little Rock Fire Department
She’s the only Black woman to make her way to the top ranking for this fire department. A promotion ceremony at the Little Rock Fire Department’s training space on Murray Street marked a moment in history as Quatecia Wilson became the first Black woman to advance to the position of fire captain in the history of the LRFD.
Churches across central Arkansas hold Christmas Eve services
Many churches around central Arkansas held Christmas eve services Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on WB I-30 near Outlets of Little Rock causing massive backup
A crash on westbound Interstate 30 near Little Rock Outlets has led to traffic backups on I-30 as well as I-430 on Wednesday night.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
KATV
AG Rutledge files lawsuit against Saline County couple posing as home improvement company
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed a lawsuit against an Arkansas couple who conducts business as local landscaping companies. Paron residents Stephen Rast, and his wife, Taylor Wells, were involved in the lawsuit alleging the two required down payments for home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping, yet failed to complete the promised work and rarely even began the work.
Woman experiencing frozen pipes, as central Arkansas plumbers seeing rise in calls due to cold temperatures
Central Arkansas plumbers are having their phones ring off the hook with people in need to fix their pipes due to the temperature plunge Thursday night.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
Hardware stores sell out of faucet covers ahead of wintry storm in Arkansas
Little Rock hardware stores saw a rush of customers Thursday ahead of a wintry storm pushing through the state. Some quickly sold out of faucet covers.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers seeing crashes, backups as snow reaches Little Rock
Multiple crashes happening in the Little Rock metro area are causing major backups as snow continues to roll into central Arkansas.
KTLO
Cold air begins to move into the Twin Lakes area
A Winter Weather Advisory continues to be in effect for the entire KTLO listening area as the cold front beings to move in. Dennis Cavenaugh with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock has the latest on the weather event. Listen:. Tune in to KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and...
Arctic blast hits central Arkansas; Here’s what is closing
Central Arkansas is getting hit with the Arctic blast crossing the country, leading to closings and cancellations around the area.
magnoliareporter.com
UA-Little Rock researcher uncovers history of American Indian nurses in World War I
One University of Arkansas at Little Rock researcher has made it her mission to uncover the history of American Indian women who served as Army nurses during World War I. Dr. Daniel Littlefield, director of Sequoyah National Research Center, and Erin Fehr, assistant director and archivist, partnered with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission to create a website commemorating the approximately 12,000 American Indians who served in the military during World War I.
Overnight emergency shelters open for freezing temperatures in Central Arkansas
Christmas weekend will be a freezing one in Central Arkansas, and while many will be enjoying our homes and heating, some don't have a place of their own to keep warm.
